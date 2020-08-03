Dundee United Eyeing Blues Duo
Monday, 3rd Aug 2020 10:23
TWTD understands Dundee United boss Micky Mellon is weighing-up moves for both Blues striker James Norwood, who played under him at Tranmere, and centre-half Toto Nsiala.
Mellon took charge at Tannadice Park in July after leaving Prenton Park and is keen for Norwood, whose goals helped fire his Rovers side to successive promotions from the National League to League One prior to his move to the Blues last summer, join him in the Scottish Premiership.
The Terrors face losing Scotland international Lawrence Shankland to Rangers this summer.
It’s also reported that Fleetwood Town are keen on Norwood, 29, with manager Joey Barton having previously targeted him last summer.
However, there seems little chance the Lancastrians would be able to match the former Exeter, Forest Green Rovers and Eastbourne frontman’s wages even if they were able to offer the Blues a fee which was deemed acceptable.
Norwood, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, netted 11 times in 2019/20, despite being hampered by a groin injury for much of the campaign.
The Blues are not believed to be looking to offload Norwood but Nsiala’s departure this summer appears much more likely after a frustrating 2019/20.
The DR Congo international suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-season tour of Germany and after recovering struggled to secure a regular place in the side and eventually joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January.
Nsiala, 28, appears set to move on on a permanent basis ahead of 2020/21 and a switch to Dundee United may well appeal.
The former Shrewsbury man has another year left to run with the club having an option for an additional campaign.
Meanwhile, former Blues striker Brett Pitman is looking for another club following his departure from Portsmouth and we understand the 32-year-old is keen on a potential return to Portman Road.
Town are very much in the market for another frontman this summer but Pitman’s return seems unlikely with the Blues understood to be looking for a big target man.
Elsewhere, ex-Town striker Daryl Murphy, 37, has completed his return to his hometown club Waterford.
Another one-time Blues forward, Jon Stead, also 37, came on as a sub as his side Harrogate Town beat Notts County 3-1 in the Vanarama National League play-off final yesterday.
Photos: TWTD/Werner Scholz
