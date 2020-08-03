Dundee United Eyeing Blues Duo

Monday, 3rd Aug 2020 10:23 TWTD understands Dundee United boss Micky Mellon is weighing-up moves for both Blues striker James Norwood, who played under him at Tranmere, and centre-half Toto Nsiala. Mellon took charge at Tannadice Park in July after leaving Prenton Park and is keen for Norwood, whose goals helped fire his Rovers side to successive promotions from the National League to League One prior to his move to the Blues last summer, join him in the Scottish Premiership. The Terrors face losing Scotland international Lawrence Shankland to Rangers this summer. It’s also reported that Fleetwood Town are keen on Norwood, 29, with manager Joey Barton having previously targeted him last summer. However, there seems little chance the Lancastrians would be able to match the former Exeter, Forest Green Rovers and Eastbourne frontman’s wages even if they were able to offer the Blues a fee which was deemed acceptable. Norwood, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, netted 11 times in 2019/20, despite being hampered by a groin injury for much of the campaign. The Blues are not believed to be looking to offload Norwood but Nsiala’s departure this summer appears much more likely after a frustrating 2019/20. The DR Congo international suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-season tour of Germany and after recovering struggled to secure a regular place in the side and eventually joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January. Nsiala, 28, appears set to move on on a permanent basis ahead of 2020/21 and a switch to Dundee United may well appeal. The former Shrewsbury man has another year left to run with the club having an option for an additional campaign. Meanwhile, former Blues striker Brett Pitman is looking for another club following his departure from Portsmouth and we understand the 32-year-old is keen on a potential return to Portman Road. Town are very much in the market for another frontman this summer but Pitman’s return seems unlikely with the Blues understood to be looking for a big target man. Elsewhere, ex-Town striker Daryl Murphy, 37, has completed his return to his hometown club Waterford. Another one-time Blues forward, Jon Stead, also 37, came on as a sub as his side Harrogate Town beat Notts County 3-1 in the Vanarama National League play-off final yesterday.

Photos: TWTD/Werner Scholz



Radlett_blue added 10:41 - Aug 3

Hey - Lambert has finally realised we need a target man! Hallelujah!

Getting rid of Toto on a free would be a huge plus as it would free up wages. 0

flettonblue added 10:43 - Aug 3

Robert fleck also a git,same goes for green haired Jamie cureton. Think to qualify they have to annoy you if you see them smiling or in anyway happy on a football pitch. 0

martin587 added 10:46 - Aug 3

Unfortunately we have not seen the best from Norwood due to his injuries.Only time will tell as to the future.Toto has not been the answer so best to get rid.I wait with baited breath for the next announcement. 1

Bergholt_Blue added 10:52 - Aug 3

Toto can go but we MUST keep hold of Norwood if we are to get out of this league

2

Lightningboy added 10:52 - Aug 3

Yes please take Nsiala - the guy is a liability - decision making is awful,looks like giving away a penalty or getting sent off every time i’ve seen him play.



1

Pencilpete added 10:57 - Aug 3

Norwood deserves another shot, I think in a better team with more creativity and not carrying an injury he's good for 20 a season.



Nsiala is a big bumbling clumsy lump tho - possibly the worst footballer i have ever seen how he became a professional i will never now and how we splashed out £2m for him and Nolan should be the subject of a government enquiry !!! 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:05 - Aug 3

Norwood was clearly not 100% last year... Toto can go. 1

raycrawfordswig added 11:08 - Aug 3

Marcus Evans businessman buy players for millions let them go for nothing .Doh. 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:15 - Aug 3

Raycrawfordswig spot on mate that’s exactly why we have our ever growing debt alongside selling people for pittance!

Nsiala can go Norwood for me is a 20 goal a season striker but we still don’t have the creativity from midfield or out wide to get him to this and let’s be honest we haven’t had any creativity since Magilton stopped playing! 2

algarvefan added 11:20 - Aug 3

Guys lets not abuse our own players, it just hasn't worked out for Nsiala here, I think you can on occasions see his potential and he obviously performed well at his previous club. As for Norwood, for me the jury is still out, but I understand he played most of the season injured. I hope we can hold on to our squad with a few exceptions, most importantly we must for me stop stupid squad rotation and just player our best players week in and week out. It worked for Bobby Robson. -1

CokeIsKey added 11:25 - Aug 3

Happy to get rid of them - both mediocre players in the latter half of their careers who are taking extortionate wages while not contributing anything. We should aim to spend the money / freed up wages on young and promising talent like KVY, players who might help us out in the championship in the future. 0

TimmyH added 11:25 - Aug 3

Toto can gogo...as for Norwood not totally convinced last season but did have injury concerns, his one on ones with goalkeepers were awful and not sure whether he has that much quality - no doubt good for unsettling defences with his physical presence though. 0

tractorboybig added 11:36 - Aug 3

both crap...good bye

1

