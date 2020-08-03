Town Keen on Keogh

Monday, 3rd Aug 2020 11:25 TWTD understands the Blues are among a number of clubs showing interest in free agent former Derby County skipper Richard Keogh. The 33-year-old centre-half was sacked by the Rams last October for gross misconduct having suffered a season-ending knee injury when a passenger ex-Town loanee Tom Lawrence’s car in the drink-drive crash which led to two-year driving bans for both the Wales international and team-mate Mason Bennett. Keogh’s appeal against his sacking was rejected by Derby but he has taken his case to the EFL with a hearing to be held by an independent panel. The injury - anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament damage - was expected to keep the Republic of Ireland international out of action for around a year and it’s not clear when he will be ready to return. Nevertheless, it’s believed a number of clubs, including the Blues, are showing interest in the one-time Bristol City and Stoke City man. Whether a move to League One would appeal remains to be seen and it seems likely that some of the other interested parties could offer him Championship football. If Keogh does join the Blues it would be a return to where the Harlow-born defender began his career. Keogh was an academy schoolboy and ballboy at Portman Road in the early 2000s before being released at 16 when he joined Stoke. Another centre-half is high on Town manager Paul Lambert’s summer wish list with free agents likely to be where the Blues look to make most of their recruits. Elsewhere, former Town centre-half Matt Clarke, 23, has been named Derby’s Player of the Year having spent 2019/20 on loan at Pride Park from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Photo: Action Images



BildestonBlue added 11:30 - Aug 3

Nah! 0

chrisswailes added 11:32 - Aug 3

Seems like a good egg.... 0

Wallingford_Boy added 11:43 - Aug 3

Buy a long term injured player? Ummmm no. 0

WeWereZombies added 11:44 - Aug 3

Surely the headline should have been 'Town keen on Keogh as key kingpin for keeping clean sheets'? 0

