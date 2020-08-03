Town Lining Up Five or Six Pre-Season Friendlies

Monday, 3rd Aug 2020 15:00 Town are looking to play five or six pre-season friendlies ahead of their 2020/21 campaign with those games set to be played locally. The Blues returned to training a fortnight ago ahead of the new season which will start on September 12th, although it’s understood there is a possibility that a Leasing.com Trophy match may be scheduled for the previous weekend. EFL fixture lists will be confirmed within the next few weeks. Town’s general manager football operations Lee O’Neill says the friendlies, which will be behind closed doors, will be played close to home, probably against the likes of Colchester and Southend from League Two and local non-league sides. “We have had a lot of requests for games and it’s a case of confirming the pre-season programme now,” he told the club site. “It is going to be a different pre-season. We are not going abroad, there won’t be a training camp. The focus will be around the training ground and we won’t be travelling very far for games. “There has been a lot of interest from local clubs and we’d love to be able to sort something out with all of them but that is not going to be possible.” As reported, Town’s development squad returned to training last week, while the full-time scholars are due back this week.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



CokeIsKey added 15:15 - Aug 3

Can't wait to draw 0-0 with Lowestoft town. 0

Pencilpete added 15:34 - Aug 3

F*CKING HELL YOU THINK WE'LL GET A DRAW ?!?!?! 0

BlueBadger added 16:14 - Aug 3

Got to be Lazio this year, surely? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments