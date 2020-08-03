Two Arrested in Relation to Dyer Racist Abuse

Monday, 3rd Aug 2020 16:52

Two men have been arrested in relation to the allegation that racist comments were made regarding former Town midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer at Hintlesham Golf Club.

A statement issued by Suffolk Constabulary reads: “Two men have been arrested following an incident in Hintlesham last month.

“On Saturday 1st August, police received a report of an incident involving racial abuse that had taken place on Friday 24th July at Hintlesham Golf Club.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and on suspicion of a malicious communications offence.

“A man in his 30s has also been arrested on suspicion of a malicious communications offence.

“The two men remain in police custody and will be interviewed in due course. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Dyer, 41, resigned his membership from the club after the racial slurs were heard in the bar by his playing partner and a number of other people after the ex-England man had left following a round on Friday 24th July.

Having initially refused to comment having been approached by TWTD and a number of other media outlets, Hintlesham Golf Club released a statement on Saturday.





Photo: TWTD