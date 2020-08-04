Arrested Pair Released Under Investigation

Tuesday, 4th Aug 2020 12:44

The two men arrested yesterday in relation to the allegation that racist comments were made regarding former Town midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer at Hintlesham Golf Club have been released under investigation.

A Suffolk Constabulary statement reads: “Two men arrested following an incident in Hintlesham last month have been released under investigation.

“On Saturday 1st August, Police received a report of an incident involving racial abuse that had taken place on Friday 24th July at Hintlesham Golf Club.

“A man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and on suspicion of a malicious communications offence has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“A man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of a malicious communications offence has also been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Dyer, 41, resigned his membership from the club, racial slurs having allegedly been heard in the bar by his playing partner and a number of other people after the ex-England man had left following a round on Friday 24th July.

Photo: TWTD