Negative Tests For All Squad and Staff

Wednesday, 5th Aug 2020 09:13

The Town first-team squad and coaching staff all tested negative for Covid-19 earlier this week, the club has confirmed.

As reported, the players and staff were all tested for the first time when they arrived at Playford Road for training on Monday.

As a result of the negative tests, the squad, who began pre-season training a fortnight ago, can now move to stage two of the EFL’s Return to Training Protocols.

This allows closer contact, eventually progressing to working in lrger groups and "ultimately full team training, without social distancing possible at all times".

The players and staff will continue to be tested at regular intervals ahead of the start of the season on Saturday 12th September.





Photo: TWTD