Tractor Girls Start Pre-Season Training
Wednesday, 5th Aug 2020 11:16

ITFC Women returned to Playford Road last night for the start of their pre-season programme ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Tractor Girls were top of the Women's National League Division One South East when the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus crisis.

Pre-season friendlies played behind closed doors away from home at Needham Market, St Ives Town, the MK Dons and Watford and Watford were recently confirmed.


Photo: Ross Halls



