Jackson Concentrating on Football

Thursday, 6th Aug 2020 11:40 Town striker Kayden Jackson says he’s concentrating on football and ignoring speculation regarding his future. The 26-year-old, the Blues’ joint-top scorer in 2019/20 with 11 goals alongside James Norwood, recently turned down the offer of a new contract at Portman Road. However, Jackson's current terms run to the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season and the Blues are in no panic regarding the situation and despite the speculation are not looking to sell the Bradford-born frontman. As previously reported, Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn showed interest in January, while Coventry City have been linked since their promotion to the Championship. Jackson, who joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in August 2018, is believed to be in no hurry to depart Portman Road and says he’s leaving off-field matters to his representative. "At the end of the day, I’m an Ipswich player and I’ve got a contract here for potentially another two years," he told iFollow Ipswich. "For me, it’s all about concentrating on the football and the season ahead. "Whatever is going on is separate to everything. I don’t really deal too much on that side, it’s down to the agent. “Last season was a massive disappointment for all of us. I’m just looking to improve on what I did and hopefully we can get the end result that we want.” Reflecting on the last campaign from a personal perspective, he added: "The goals and assists [seven] that I contributed to, a lot of people would be happy with that with it ending early. "I always think that I can improve. I feel like I should’ve had more goals, I should’ve had more assists. Obviously, that would’ve helped the team finish higher in the league. "Regardless of the early finish, on the back of the disappointment we would’ve had that hunger. Maybe for some people it’s good to calm down the frustration we had but for me it’s just about getting back into it, whether that’s pre-season games or when the season starts.” Meanwhile, former Town striker David McGoldrick has been named the 2019 FAI Senior Men’s International Player of the Year. The 32-year-old, who has been capped 12 times by the Republic of Ireland, scoring once, was given the award by a media jury ahead of his Sheffield United team-mate Enda Stevens and Fleetwood’s Glenn Whelan. Elsewhere, former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson, 23, who was linked with the Blues among others last week, has joined Blackpool on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.

