Keogh Set to Join MK Dons

Thursday, 6th Aug 2020 19:41 Blues target Richard Keogh is reportedly set to turn down offers from Town and other clubs to join the MK Dons. On Monday, TWTD revealed that the Blues were targeting the former Derby County skipper but with a number of other sides also keen on the 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who is a free agent following his sacking by the Rams last October. According to The Guardian, centre-half Keogh, who was an academy player with Town before being released at 16, has opted to join the MK Dons, who were 19th in League One in 2019/20, rather than the Blues and other clubs who made offers having been impressed by the Buckinghamshire club and manager Russell Martin. Keogh is currently still sidelined with the knee injury he sustained when a passenger ex-Town loanee Tom Lawrence’s car in the drink-drive crash which led to his sacking and two-year driving bans for both the Wales international and team-mate Mason Bennett. He expects to be back in action in October. Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams, 26, has taken up an option to extend his Charlton Athletic contract by a further 12 months.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Town_Boy added 19:42 - Aug 6

Can’t beat being beaten by MK Dons 🙃 1

Bergholt_Blue added 19:54 - Aug 6

Bullet dodged thank F#*# 2

Cakeman added 19:58 - Aug 6

What I find astonishing is how most clubs in league one are recruiting including Blackpool who not long ago were on the bones of their backsides not even being able to have enough players to fill the subs bench.

Either we are putting our faith in who we have or potential new players do not see us as an attractive proposition anymore.

3

cat added 20:18 - Aug 6

If anyone‘s stuck in some remote spot or has their head well and truly buried in the sand or some other dark place (lol) then this story’s your wake up call or reality check! 3

bluearmy78 added 20:28 - Aug 6

I don’t believe that we were interested him, 33 years old and has spent the best part of a year with an horrific injury, no thanks! 0

pennblue added 20:36 - Aug 6

Lets face it, MK is very close to Derby, so if we were interested, this had to come into the equation. 0

planetblue_2011 added 20:39 - Aug 6

Give it time we will find the right target! 0

blue86 added 20:45 - Aug 6

Does seem very sad/sobering if mk dons seems a better club for keogh to choose over us. But on the other hand, do we need another player who at 33 has a long term injury? Its a gamble. Going off subject a bit, what is REALLY ANNOYING is that why oh why are we so slow and crap in the transfer market? Only 3 teams in league 1 haven't signed a player......and one of them is us! Of course it would be! Dont give me the crap about covid either as all the other teams have managed it. Who the hell sorts recruitment/transfers out? Do we employ a tortoise or sloth to handle transfers? 2

LonE17Blue added 21:00 - Aug 6

I expect tight Evans wants us to use loans or freebies, rather than spend! 0

LonE17Blue added 21:05 - Aug 6

*Suspect 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments