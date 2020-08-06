Keogh Set to Join MK Dons
Thursday, 6th Aug 2020 19:41
Blues target Richard Keogh is reportedly set to turn down offers from Town and other clubs to join the MK Dons.
On Monday, TWTD revealed that the Blues were targeting the former Derby County skipper but with a number of other sides also keen on the 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who is a free agent following his sacking by the Rams last October.
According to The Guardian, centre-half Keogh, who was an academy player with Town before being released at 16, has opted to join the MK Dons, who were 19th in League One in 2019/20, rather than the Blues and other clubs who made offers having been impressed by the Buckinghamshire club and manager Russell Martin.
Keogh is currently still sidelined with the knee injury he sustained when a passenger ex-Town loanee Tom Lawrence’s car in the drink-drive crash which led to his sacking and two-year driving bans for both the Wales international and team-mate Mason Bennett. He expects to be back in action in October.
Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams, 26, has taken up an option to extend his Charlton Athletic contract by a further 12 months.
