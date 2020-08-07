MK Dons Confirm Keogh Signing
Friday, 7th Aug 2020 10:29
The MK Dons have confirmed the signing of Blues target Richard Keogh.
On Monday, TWTD revealed that Town had made a move for the former Derby County skipper while a number of other sides were also keen on the 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who was a free agent following his sacking by the Rams last October.
Last night it emerged that the League One Dons had won the race to sign the one-time Blues academy schoolboy and ballboy and, having undergone a medical yesterday, Keogh put pen to paper this morning.
I’m delighted to be here,” Keogh told iFollow MK Dons. “Once I spoke to [manager] Russ [Martin] and saw the vision and playing style he has – it just felt like the right fit for me.
“I can’t be more excited, it’s a fantastic set-up here and I really believe in what Russ is trying to build here - I think it’s going to be a perfect fit for me.
“When I saw he got the MK Dons job I was always keeping an eye out for how he was doing, to do what he did in the short space of time, to change the philosophy and the culture in that period was fantastic.
“We want to play an exciting brand of football and when you do that – people buy in and feel excited about it. I can’t wait to get on the shirt and I’m looking forward now, I’ve missed a lot of football and you’re getting someone who is going to be excited, hungry to play and push this team forward.”
Boss Martin added: “I’m really pleased, this is one we’ve worked really hard for. Once I knew he was available I was desperate to bring him in. I know how much he’ll bring on and off the pitch, I think he’s exactly what we need in terms of the dressing room, and I think he’ll bring as much off the pitch as he will on it.
“I’ve talked a lot about the culture we’re trying to build being just as important as anything and he’s going to add a huge amount to us. He was desperate to come here and sees the project we are trying to build – that’s so important that someone wants to be part of this football club.”
Former Norwich defender Martin says Keogh would have rebuffed clubs willing to pay him more money with the Blues almost certainly in a position to have offered better terms than MK.
“He probably turned down more lucrative offers to play here and, for me, it’s a massive signing and it’s a statement from him to say he wants to be part of it,” he continued.
“He’s been my number one target in that position for a long time – so I’m delighted to have it over the line.”
Keogh is currently still sidelined with the knee injury he sustained when a passenger ex-Town loanee Tom Lawrence’s car in the drink-drive crash which led to his sacking and two-year driving bans for both the Wales international and team-mate Mason Bennett. He expects to be back in action in October.
Photo: Action Images
