PFA: Salary Cap Unlawful and Unenforceable



The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has reiterated its criticism of the League One and Two salary caps, which clubs voted to instigate with immediate effect at lunchtime, describing the move as “unlawful and unenforceable” and says a notice of arbitration has been served on the EFL. “We are disappointed at the outcome of today’s votes,” the players’ union said, having issued another statement last night in the lead-up to the vote. “The EFL has ignored its legal obligation to consult with the PFA and the PFNCC (Professional Football Negotiating and Consultative Committee). “As such, the legal advice we have received is clear that the salary cap envisaged by the EFL would be unlawful and unenforceable. “The PFA has already served its notice of arbitration on the EFL and until such time that arbitration is determined one way or another the new regulations should have no effect. “While we share the league’s commitment to protecting the long-term sustainability of the Leagues, the salary cap proposals voted on today have been rushed through without the proper consideration or consultation.”

uefacup81 added 16:34 - Aug 7

How precisely is it illegal/unenforceable if existing contracts are honoured in full?



Surely it's no business of the PFA's what wages can/will be offered to its members in new contract negotiations going forward? -2

