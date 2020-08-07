Sunderland Make Garbutt Formal Contract Offer

Friday, 7th Aug 2020 17:06 Sunderland are reported to have made a formal contract offer to former Blues loanee Luke Garbutt. The 27-year-old is a free agent following his release by Everton at the end of June with the Blues keen to bring him back to Portman Road on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell in 2019/20. The Black Cats’ interest in the Harrogate-born left-back emerged earlier in the week and now, according to the Northern Echo, they have formally offered a contract and are waiting to hear back from his representatives. As previously reported, the Blues have continued to talk with Garbutt since the end of his loan, while other sides are also believed to be interested with Championship clubs having run the rule over him during his time at Portman Road. It’s anticipated that Garbutt will make a decision on his future in the days to come. Garbutt isn’t the only left-back on the Sunderland’s radar with former Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell, also a free agent, currently training with the Wearsiders. It’s reported that manager Phil Parkinson is considering offering the 23-year-old a contract.

Photo: TWTD



martin587 added 17:14 - Aug 7

QUE SERA.🤷 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 17:26 - Aug 7

And in other news, bears seen on way to the woods 1

ArnieM added 17:38 - Aug 7

So how come Sunderland can afford to stump up Garbutt wage demands ? 0

michaeldownunder added 17:54 - Aug 7

Closer to his home may have had a big sway in where he wanted to play next.

0

Saxonblue74 added 18:00 - Aug 7

So a player who isn't on ITFC books signs for a club who are not ITFC? There's a lot of that going on! 1

Saxonblue74 added 18:03 - Aug 7

.......and in similar fashion Keogh signs for MK Dons! 0

Karlosfandangal added 18:15 - Aug 7

I wonder if that might change now a wage cap comes in with immediate effect.

As long as they can afford the penalty.

Could be interesting if clubs pay players high wages and have a reduce squad, injuries could take there toll 0

herfie added 18:24 - Aug 7

Console ourselves with pay and/or location issues having an impact on LG’s final decision to sign elsewhere, but what seemed obvious from his previous comments is that we would be his choice of last resort. His loan period was mutually beneficial - but effectively putting himself in the shop window was probably his top priority, and who could blame him.



Sadly, we won’t - unless extremely lucky - be able to find another player of his quality at this level for the sort of money ME’s prepared to pay. And it’s quality we desperately need, if further, inevitable, decline is to be arrested. Finding crumbs of hope to cling to are increasingly thin on the ground around PR. Nothing I’ve heard this week from within the club changes that opinion. 0

