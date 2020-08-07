Sunderland Make Garbutt Formal Contract Offer
Friday, 7th Aug 2020 17:06
Sunderland are reported to have made a formal contract offer to former Blues loanee Luke Garbutt.
The 27-year-old is a free agent following his release by Everton at the end of June with the Blues keen to bring him back to Portman Road on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell in 2019/20.
The Black Cats’ interest in the Harrogate-born left-back emerged earlier in the week and now, according to the Northern Echo, they have formally offered a contract and are waiting to hear back from his representatives.
As previously reported, the Blues have continued to talk with Garbutt since the end of his loan, while other sides are also believed to be interested with Championship clubs having run the rule over him during his time at Portman Road.
It’s anticipated that Garbutt will make a decision on his future in the days to come.
Garbutt isn’t the only left-back on the Sunderland’s radar with former Manchester United full-back Demetri Mitchell, also a free agent, currently training with the Wearsiders.
It’s reported that manager Phil Parkinson is considering offering the 23-year-old a contract.
Photo: TWTD
