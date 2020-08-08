Blues Youngster Baggott With Indonesian U19s

Academy defender Elkan Baggott is with the Indonesian U19s squad for a training camp in Jakarta, his first call into an international squad.

The 17-year-old, a second-year scholar, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother.

Baggott (below, right) lived and had his first taste of football while living in Jakarta before moving to England in 2011.

The big centre-half, a regular in the Town U18s last season, has been quarantined at the Fairmont Hotel in the Indonesian capital along with the rest of the U19s and the senior squad, who are also holding a meet-up, since July 23rd.

The U19s training camp was initially set to start on July 25th, then August 1st but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis before finally getting under way yesterday under strict health protocols.

The camp has been arranged as part of Indonesia’s preparations for the AFC U19 Championships which is set to take place from October 14th to 31st in Uzbekistan. Indonesia are in Group A with the hosts, Cambodia, and Iran.





Photo: Action Images