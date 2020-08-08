Evans: We Will Accept and Deal With Salary Cap

Saturday, 8th Aug 2020 14:15 Owner Marcus Evans says the Blues will accept and deal with the League One salary cap despite being one of the sides to vote against its implementation. Town would appear to be left little scope for additional signings this summer even with the season ahead one of transition. Yesterday, the £2.5 million cap was narrowly passed by one vote with 16 clubs - the required two-thirds majority - voting in favour and seven against, while one abstained. “I have said before that I think football needs to press the reset button in terms of some of the financial aspects of the game,” Evans told the club site. “But we were against the introduction of the salary cap in this format at this stage. It restricts our reinvestment considerably. “However, a decision has been made by the majority of clubs. We accept it and will deal with it going forward. “All clubs are in the same boat so wages are going to be facing a downward pressure. It will take a little time for agents and players to realise that clubs just can’t pay more and start to accept the reality of these new levels.” The £2.5 million covers basic wages, taxes, bonuses, image rights, agents’ fees and other fees and expenses paid directly or indirectly to all registered players. Under the new regulations, squads will be limited to 22 players aged 21 or over for 2020/21, reducing to to 20 players from 2021/22. Clubs must deliver their named squad to the EFL at the end of the transfer window. New Year's Day is the cut-off date for players turning 21. Town currently have 19 players aged 21 and over who made first team appearances in 2019/20 plus striker Aaron Drinan and keeper Harry Wright. In the season ahead players under contract prior to yesterday will be treated as if they are earning an annual wage of £113,000 - significantly higher than previously understood - and then £125,000 - currently the average League One wage - if they are still under those existing terms in 2021/22. Virtually all of the 21 players aged over 21 will be on wages higher than £113,000 and when totalled their salaries already exceed £2 million, even without sundries such as agents' fees, and it appears the Blues have little room for manoeuvre when it comes to adding players aged over 21 to their squad this summer with manager Paul Lambert understood to want to make three or four signings. Some players may move on permanently freeing up some space on the wage bill, defender Toto Nsiala seems likely to depart for example, while the salaries of players who go out on loan are removed from Town's total. The Blues are among the League One clubs who will be most hit by the cap, although more so in future seasons than during the transition stage. In their last season in the Championship their overall wage bill was £18.95 million with player wages understood to have made up around £11-£12 million of that figure. After relegation, many players’ salaries dropped as a result of clauses in their deals, by as much as 60 per cent in some cases, however, the current player wage bill is almost certainly still more than double, perhaps three times higher than the limit and will be one of the largest in the division. Following yesterday's vote the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) described the move as “unlawful and unenforceable” and has issued a notice of arbitration on the EFL.

Photo: TWTD



positivity added 14:27 - Aug 8

do you know when the date for being u-21 is? we have a few players who are 21 but only recently (dozzell/folami/downes etc). not sure if they are in the count or not? 0

Scuzzer added 14:35 - Aug 8

I would think that secretly he is really pleased with the prospect of spending less money each season. 1

BlueSwede added 14:46 - Aug 8

Could just employ all the players in his company, parttime pros and parttime (say an hour a month) in Evans’ company at an outrageously huge salary for an hours work. 0

PhilTWTD added 14:52 - Aug 8

positivity



New Year's Day, so Dozzell and Downes count as 20 this year. 1

ElephantintheRoom added 15:01 - Aug 8

Fancy having to work to 9and manage) a budget. Welccome to the real world 0

ArnieM added 15:05 - Aug 8

Again , I come back to Lambert . I was astounded that when he took over from Hirst , that he didn’t look to reduce the bloated squad he’d inherited Yes , many were in contract, But he appeared to have no Interest in getting shot of any players. This I believe led him to embark on his rotation system ( to keep everyone happy as he saw just . Which never works) . So now we are stuffed for this . Unable to shift players on high wages which means we almost have a transfer embargo as a result.



Next season will see a massive clear out , and before time. But once again it demonstrates this Club’s total inability to plan and manage. -1

Daz added 15:20 - Aug 8

He could invest in the club still using decent loan players in 0

Daz added 15:21 - Aug 8

tidy under 21 loans that is 0

Suffolkboy added 15:21 - Aug 8

Lots to be made clear yet : and until ALL detail is revealed it’ll be difficult to judge the scale of the challenges ..the most important of which is the legality of the so called ‘ agreement ‘ AND whether and how it can be equably implemented .

Water and bridges to be negotiated !

COYB 0

