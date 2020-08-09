Blues and Sunderland Linked With Striker Graham

Sunday, 9th Aug 2020 10:02

Town and Sunderland are reported to be keen on former Blackburn striker Danny Graham.

The 34-year-old was released by Rovers at the season having netted four times during 2019/20.

According to the EADT, both the Blues and Black Cats - for whom Graham played between January 2013 and June 2016 following a £5 million move from Swansea - are keen on the much-travelled frontman, who initially moved to Blackburn on loan when Paul Lambert was in charge at Ewood Park.

Graham’s name has been mentioned in connection with Town on social media and the TWTD Forum for a number of weeks due to that previous connection with Lambert and with the Blues after a big target man striker this summer.

The 6ft 1in tall Gateshead-born striker is based in the north and that could count against the Blues if they are keen, particularly as Town currently appear to have little scope to pay too much to any new signings given the size of the squad as it stands and their wage bill already not being too far off the £2.5 million limit.

Sunderland are also said to be keen on keeper Remi Matthews, 26, who continued to train with the Blues last week.

Matthews previously played for Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson at Bolton, who the Gorleston-based keeper left at the end of 2019/20.

As TWTD revealed last month, Town offered Matthews, who was in Town first-team coach Matt Gill’s Norwich U23s squad during his time at Carrow Road, the chance to train while he looked for another club with Championship sides and teams abroad believed to be interested.

However, the Blues themselves are almost certain to be after another senior keeper this summer with Will Norris having returned to his parent club Wolves after 2019/20 was cut short.

Former Town loanee Luke Garbutt’s future still remains unconfirmed with reports in the North-East playing down claims that a move to the Stadium of Light is all but done.

The Blues have maintained a dialogue with the left-back's representatives since the end of his loan, while other sides are also believed to be keen with Championship clubs having watching the former England U21 international during his spell at Portman Road.

The 27-year-old, a free agent following his release by Everton, was reported to have been formally offered a contract by Sunderland towards the end of last week.

Like Town, it seems likely that the Black Cats will have little room for manoeuvre when it comes to adding to their squad given the salary cap and with Town revealing yesterday that the contracts of players already on the books are being treated as if they are earning the £113,000 per annum.





Photo: Action Images

RobITFC added 10:16 - Aug 9

Dear God , please NO. We do not need a 34 year old striker. 0

Skip73 added 10:31 - Aug 9

Surely Sunderlands wage bill and squad size is the same as ours, but they're still managing to sign players. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:49 - Aug 9

One for long ball merchants... yes he fits the bill for a target man but I hope we don't just go direct. A good option to throw on.





Suspect he'll want to stay up north 0

Pencilpete added 11:12 - Aug 9

A 34 year old striker who scored 4 times last season ..... that people, is where we are 1