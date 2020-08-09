Blues Make Garbutt Final Offer - Report

Sunday, 9th Aug 2020 12:59 Town are reported to have made a final move for former loanee Luke Garbutt, who is also being targeted by Sunderland. According to the Northern Echo, the Blues made the approach to Garbutt’s representatives over the weekend, the Black Cats having made a formal offer to the left-back, a free agent following his release by Everton, earlier in the week. The Wearsiders are said to be confident their deal will appeal to the former England U21 international, but Town are also claimed to be hopeful. It’s said that Garbutt, who spent a successful spell on loan at Portman Road during 2019/20, will make his decision before next weekend. The Blues and Black Cats have also been linked with Danny Graham and it’s reported both clubs have spoken to the 34-year-old striker, who is a free agent having left Blackburn Rovers. Town are reported to be ready to match whatever is on offer at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are said to be hopeful that Gateshead-born Graham, who was previously a Black Cat between 2013 and 2016, will be interested in a return to the North-East. Again, the much-travelled frontman is believed to be weighing-up his options in the days to come. Both Garbutt and Graham are likely to have to accept very significant drops from their previous wages with the Blues and Wearsiders appearing to have little room for manoeuvre when it comes to adding to their squads given the salary cap which was introduced on Friday and with Town revealing yesterday that the contracts of players already on the books are being treated as if they are earning £113,000 per annum.

Photo: TWTD



