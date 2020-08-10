Hearts Eyeing Released Blues Forward Roberts

Monday, 10th Aug 2020 09:01 Released Blues forward Jordan Roberts is reported to be interesting Scottish Championship side Hearts. The 26-year-old is a free agent having left Portman Road at the end of 2019/20 and, according to the Daily Record, the Jambos, relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season, have spoken to Roberts about a return to Scotland, where he played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015/16. Gillingham, where the Watford-born attacker spent the second half of last season on loan, Doncaster, Salford and Scunthorpe were all previously reported to be keen on ERoberts, who joined Town on a free transfer from Crawley in the summer of 2018.



Photo: TWTD



Bergholt_Blue added 10:07 - Aug 10

Scottish football is about his level 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:08 - Aug 10

Scottish 2nd Division, about right. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:08 - Aug 10

Jinx 0

