Blues Could Return to Cup Action Later This Month

Tuesday, 11th Aug 2020 08:57 League One teams could be back in competitive action later this month, according to Blackpool manager Neil Critchley. The League One fixture programme is due to start behind closed doors on Saturday 12th September but Critchley says the first round of the Carabao Cup is set to be staged the previous weekend. However, as that’s an international week, ties involving Championship sides could be moved back to Saturday 29th August, just 18 days' time. That date had been under consideration for the start of the league campaign before clubs voted to get under way two weeks later. “We were due to play a [league] game this month on August 29th but if you draw a Championship club in the Carabao Cup then they will play it on that date because it’s before the international break,” he told the Blackpool Gazette. “You just have to be ready to adapt all the time, but we’ve got our plans in place and we’ve got our games pencilled in.” No date has yet been set for the Carabao Cup or Leasing.com Trophy draws, while it’s reported that the EFL will release its league fixtures in the week commencing Monday 17th August, although this is yet to be confirmed. The regular season will end over the weekend of May 8th and 9th with the play-off finals played over the Spring Bank Holiday at the end of May.

Photo: TWTD



