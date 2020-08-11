Boro and Luton Linked With Edwards

Tuesday, 11th Aug 2020 12:27 Championship sides Middlesbrough and Luton Town are reported to be showing interest in Blues winger Gwion Edwards. According to Football Insider, Boro and the Hatters are keen on the Welshman, who they previously linked with Sunderland and Oxford United. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, the Blues having taken the one-year option in his deal earlier in the summer. While Town might be open to offers given that situation, it appears unlikely that the Blues would look to sell any of their first-team regulars ahead of 2020/21 with the £2.5 million salary cap making it difficult to replace them. Existing contracts are treated as if they are worth £113,000 a year while any new signings’ terms would be taken at their full value. Edwards joined the Blues for £700,000 from Peterborough in the summer of 2018.

Photo: TWTD



Town4me added 12:35 - Aug 11

Really!? 🤨 2

robmonkey007 added 12:40 - Aug 11

Take him pllleeeeeaaassssee -4

ArnieM added 12:42 - Aug 11

Can we replace from with the squad at the moment ? If so I’d sell him . 0

positivity added 12:47 - Aug 11

unless he's on under 2k a week, we've got to hold onto him; covers a number of positions in the squad, vital in the current climate. 3

BlueBlood90 added 12:50 - Aug 11

He was in great form for Peterborough playing as a left winger when we signed him but I can't recall ever seeing him play on the left during his time here. -1

runningout added 12:53 - Aug 11

Show some tactical nouse and instead of negative response. Do opposite, even when it’s tricky. If other clubs get hold of it (and they do), moves won’t happen. -2

arc added 12:54 - Aug 11

We cannot allow the salary cap to lock us into players who just haven't been good enough—especially if there is actual money being offered for them! Edwards is a real trier and has his moments, but I've never known a winger who gets into so many good positions and produces so little end product. 2

positivity added 13:06 - Aug 11

we're not locked into edwards, he only has a one year deal, but we do need him to cover our paper-thin squad, if he goes, we can't replace him in league one.



even if there's "actual money" being offered for him, we can't do anything with it (in terms of the playing squad), any money just goes into the accounts never to be seen again. 1

Wallingford_Boy added 13:07 - Aug 11

Sell, sell, sell.... surely won't be first team starter and frees up some much needed wage money for investment elsewhere. We badly need to trim this squad right down and replace with quality. 1

martin587 added 13:11 - Aug 11

I find it hard to believe that Town would benefit from selling Edwards.Remember he had very good spells at Peterborough and also in the championship he showed great promise so I personally think it’s the responsibility of PL to get the best out of him.Selling him at this time would for me be the wrong decision and where could we find anybody better on these capped wages. 1

Bert added 13:12 - Aug 11

Keep him. On his day he is a useful asset. Agree he gets in good positions and then loses the ball but that can be worked on in training. Salary cap means we will be clobbered so no pint in selling him to get in another just above average player. We are all going to have to be realistic whatever our thoughts in the past. 1

Counagoal added 13:22 - Aug 11

Think we should keep him personally, especially as he is unlikely to be replaced. We have limited players who have what Edwards offers. Has a bit of pace and I thought done okay at RB and RWB when he is a winger by trade. Would be more interested in moving on some of our CMs who all are either injury prone inconsistent or terrible (minus Downes). 1

Pencilpete added 13:23 - Aug 11

Yet another ITFC Failure story - signed as a left winger and ended up being played as a right back !



When will we learn to play people in their actual positions ? 1

blues1 added 13:30 - Aug 11

Pencilpete. Get ur facts straight. He started his career as a right wing back. And moved forward to become a winger. Can play left as well, as like many right footed players, likes to be able to cut in on his right foot. But is basically a right winger/wing back. 0

blues1 added 13:32 - Aug 11

Dont k ow why anyone takes any notice of this "football insider" site. Not seen one of their suggestions be right yet. Just send like some1 making wild predictions with no basis in fact 0

positivity added 13:41 - Aug 11

it only frees up 2k a week of wage money as far as the salary cap goes, we would struggle to find a like for like replacement for that 0

d77sgw added 13:41 - Aug 11

Actually one of our better performers over the past two years, despite constantly being played out of position. Don't forget that 18 months ago he was being touted for the Welsh national squad. Factor in the wage cut and we'd need to get £1m to make it worth selling. 0

