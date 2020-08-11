Boro and Luton Linked With Edwards
Tuesday, 11th Aug 2020 12:27
Championship sides Middlesbrough and Luton Town are reported to be showing interest in Blues winger Gwion Edwards.
According to Football Insider, Boro and the Hatters are keen on the Welshman, who they previously linked with Sunderland and Oxford United.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, the Blues having taken the one-year option in his deal earlier in the summer.
While Town might be open to offers given that situation, it appears unlikely that the Blues would look to sell any of their first-team regulars ahead of 2020/21 with the £2.5 million salary cap making it difficult to replace them.
Existing contracts are treated as if they are worth £113,000 a year while any new signings’ terms would be taken at their full value.
Edwards joined the Blues for £700,000 from Peterborough in the summer of 2018.
