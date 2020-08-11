Town Fan Wins Fantasy Premier League After Table-Topper Disqualified
Tuesday, 11th Aug 2020 17:19
Town fan Joshua Bull has been named champion of the official Fantasy Premier League - in which more than 7.6 million people take part - after the apparent victor was disqualified.
Bulgarian YouTuber Aleksandar Antonov finished top of the table on 2575 points but in a statement organisers said he had been excluded for a “breach of our terms”, handing 29-year-old Blues fan Bull, whose team The Bulldozers netted 2557 points, the title.
“Following end-of-season checks, final standings have been updated within the game, leaving Southampton fan Joshua and his team, The Bulldozers, top of the table,” said the Premier League.
A cancer mathematician at the University of Oxford, Bull entered the competition claiming to be a Saints fan as those taking part could only align themselves with current Premier League clubs but has subsequently revealed his Blues’ support.
“I was expecting to hear something from the Premier League at some point because I’d come second,” Bull told The Guardian.
“But then the email that came through said the guy ahead of me has been disqualified for some reason and I’m going to be crowned champion.”
He added: “The idea is that you pick players that you think will do well and it gives you something else to cheer when the games are on. I don’t really support any of the Premier League teams so it’s a way of having a bit involvement.”
Bull says he’s not always been quite as successful as he was last season: “My sister has beaten me every year since forever. This year I decided I would take it seriously and try and beat her. She’s very annoyed because she’s the real football expert in our family and now people keep asking me.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]