Town Fan Wins Fantasy Premier League After Table-Topper Disqualified

Tuesday, 11th Aug 2020 17:19 Town fan Joshua Bull has been named champion of the official Fantasy Premier League - in which more than 7.6 million people take part - after the apparent victor was disqualified. Bulgarian YouTuber Aleksandar Antonov finished top of the table on 2575 points but in a statement organisers said he had been excluded for a “breach of our terms”, handing 29-year-old Blues fan Bull, whose team The Bulldozers netted 2557 points, the title. “Following end-of-season checks, final standings have been updated within the game, leaving Southampton fan Joshua and his team, The Bulldozers, top of the table,” said the Premier League. A cancer mathematician at the University of Oxford, Bull entered the competition claiming to be a Saints fan as those taking part could only align themselves with current Premier League clubs but has subsequently revealed his Blues’ support. “I was expecting to hear something from the Premier League at some point because I’d come second,” Bull told The Guardian. “But then the email that came through said the guy ahead of me has been disqualified for some reason and I’m going to be crowned champion.” Following end of season checks, final standings have been updated. We can confirm that Joshua Bull is the official 2019/20 #FPL champion.



Congratulations @JoshuaABull 👏 pic.twitter.com/KsRO8yIi9W— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 11, 2020 He added: “The idea is that you pick players that you think will do well and it gives you something else to cheer when the games are on. I don’t really support any of the Premier League teams so it’s a way of having a bit involvement.” Bull says he’s not always been quite as successful as he was last season: “My sister has beaten me every year since forever. This year I decided I would take it seriously and try and beat her. She’s very annoyed because she’s the real football expert in our family and now people keep asking me.”

Photo: Action Images



OldClactonBlue added 17:23 - Aug 11

Great stuff Josh.

A Town winner! Now there's a rare thing. 1

hoppy added 18:00 - Aug 11

He'll be sainted for that. (as long as he himself doesn't now get disqualified for a breach of the rules in not actually supporting the premier league side he claimed to!) 1

Northstandveteran added 18:09 - Aug 11

You read my mind Hoppy.



I wouldn't have admitted being an Ipswich fan.



Regardless of the competition! 0

jollyroger added 18:23 - Aug 11

Well done Josh that must warrant a fourth statue outside PR lol 0

