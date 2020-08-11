Town Set to Play Friendly at Tottenham
Tuesday, 11th Aug 2020 17:35
Town are set to play Premier League Tottenham Hotspur away in a behind-closed-doors friendly at their new stadium on Saturday 22nd August (KO 3pm), it has emerged.
The fixture has not yet been confirmed by either club but Spurs appear to have erroneously released details of the proposed fixture online.
The game will be the first time the Blues have played at Tottenham's new ground, which the North Londoners moved into last year.
Town are yet to confirm any of their four or five pre-season friendlies but were known to be in the process of lining-up games against two Premier League sides.
The Blues are hoping to play the first of their pre-season fixtures against so far unnamed opposition on Saturday.
Elsewhere, former Town loanee Bilel Mohsni has joined Grimsby Town on a one-year deal.
"He is my leader, he's my Virgil van Dijk", Mariners boss Ian Holloway told his club's official site.
The 33-year-old former Tunisia international made five sub appearances for the Blues between October and December 2012 in a loan spell from Southend. He later played for Rangers and Dundee United in Scotland and last season was with Panachaiki in Greece.
Photo: TWTD
