Town in Talks With Ward

Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 13:10 TWTD understands Town are in talks with former Republic of Ireland international left-back Stephen Ward about joining the club. The 34-year-old free agent appears to have impressed the Blues management since starting training at Playford Road on Monday having left Stoke City at the end of 2019/20. If a deal is agreed, Ward will become Town’s first senior addition of the summer. Ward started his career with hometown club Bohemians before joining Wolves, at the time managed by Mick McCarthy, in January 2007 with then-Town boss Jim Magilton having confirmed that the Blues were also interested. Ward spent seven years at Molineux featuring regularly in the Premier League before moving on to Burnley in 2014.

After five further seasons in the top flight at Turf Moor, the 5ft 11in tall left-back or winger moved to Stoke last summer. However, he made only 17 appearances and left at the end of the season. Ward has been capped 50 times by the Republic of Ireland, scoring three times. Given Town’s limited scope for additions within the salary cap, Ward signing would end the Blues’ interest in bringing former loanee Luke Garbutt back to Portman Road on a permanent basis.

Photo: Action Images



Nobbysnuts added 13:18 - Aug 13

we will be signing captain tom next after his heroics in his garden. Get in there quick Mr lambert. 🤭 -8

Sixto6 added 13:18 - Aug 13

I think he would be a good signing! We need a good experienced head in the back 4. 7

Saxonblue74 added 13:27 - Aug 13

Could work for us, we need a quick fix to get out of this league. 4

blues1 added 13:28 - Aug 13

Nobbysnuts. Arent you someone who in the past 3 years has said we should resign murphy? Apologise if I'm wrong there. Yet you think Ward is too old? I agree we need to play younger players, and I'm sure we will have to this season. But you still need some older heads in the team. Ward would be a good signing, I think. Certainly better than having Kenlock in the team. 2

Bergholt_Blue added 13:31 - Aug 13

1 year contract with option of another if we go up 1

planetblue_2011 added 13:49 - Aug 13

No brainer for me bags of experience & a very good footballer. Don’t care how old he is as long as he can help us get promoted, that’s all what matters. 6

SouperJim added 13:49 - Aug 13

Cue lots of wailing and gnashing of teeth from those who think we should somehow be able to get Garbutt to sign for £2 a week 0

aas1010 added 14:03 - Aug 13

I agree just a tad too old , 25-28 just right . -1

SaigonTractor added 14:03 - Aug 13

This would be a top signing for League 1, despite his age. Obviously not one for the future, but it's vital we get promoted this year and Ward can help solidify our defence.



1

ChrisFelix added 14:04 - Aug 13

Our record of signing old boys not good. Remember Scales, Taylor & the Icelandic defender from Reading -1

timkatieadamitfc added 14:09 - Aug 13

No brainer, can’t believe anyone moaning at this, as much as I’d love Garbutt to sign for us he clearly isn’t going to so we’ll take someone with bags of experience and 34 isn’t old for a l/b.

Still need a decent partner for Woolfenden and I’d be happy with that as long as we keep everyone else. Even up front a fully fit Norwood this year, Sears played in his favourite position ffs, Jackson, Lankester will be back soon and a couple of youngsters coming through we should be ok up front.

It’s always been for god knows how long now the defence which has let us down, we never look like or even capable of keeping a clean sheet, get this sorted and I think we’ll be good for play offs at worst(providing Lambert ditches unnecessary/ridiculous/ brain dead rotation policy).

COYB

ps how sh@t is it going to be not being able to get down to pr for the foreseable future 0

TimboLimbo added 14:11 - Aug 13

Great signing if we can get him on low wages. Just hoping we can bring in one or two more additions under the cap (preferably a target man) and we’ll be set! Bring on the season! 1

martin587 added 14:31 - Aug 13

Good solid player with plenty of experience is just what we need at LB.Just hope he signs.🤞 0

ArnieM added 14:36 - Aug 13

I’d say this is a very good acquisition at this level and for now . We need experience at the back, we could do with an experienced but younger than mid 30’s CB too. Add a big lump of a striker To that and I’d say we has enough a squad good enough to get promoted . 0

