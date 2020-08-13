Tottenham Friendly Confirmed

Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 17:17

Town have confirmed the pre-season friendly away against Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium, which will be played behind closed doors on Saturday 22nd August (KO 3pm).

News of the game against Jose Mourinho’s side broke yesterday afternoon when Spurs inadvertently released details online.

Town say that supporters may be able to watch the match online via a stream with details to follow.





Photo: Action Images