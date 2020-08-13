Town Talking to Keeper Cornell
Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 17:22
TWTD understands the Blues are in talks with free agent former Northampton keeper David Cornell.
The Blues are short of a senior number one with loanee Will Norris having returned to parent club Wolves at the end of last season.
Ex-Bolton man Remi Matthews was training with the squad until the end of last week but is believed to be looking for a Championship club.
Cornell, 29, was initially mentioned in connection with the Blues in December, again in January and more recently July with a host of other clubs said to have been monitoring his situation.
The Blues have now firmed up their interest in the Welshman, who left the Cobblers at the end of the season having rebuffed the offer of a new contract, and talks regarding terms are under way with the keeper having been at the club.
Born in Waunarlwydd, Cornell started his career at Swansea during which time he had spells on loan at Port Talbot, Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth before moving on to Oldham in the summer of July 2015 having made only one League Cup appearance for the Swans.
In June 2016 he joined Northampton and went on to make 107 starts and one sub appearance while at Sixfields.
The 5ft 11in tall keeper was reportedly close to a first Wales call-up last season having won caps at U17, U19 and U21 levels.
Asked about the Blues’ interest in Cornell in July, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said: “I’m not going to through individual players, it’s not fair. We get linked with everyone, we honestly do.
“Cornell had a great season at Northampton, he’s a player we’re aware of 100 per cent, we know about him.
“At the moment though we’re trying to look at our own options, we’ve got Tomas Holy, who is itching to get back in and play games for us, and we’ve got two young goalkeepers [Adam Przybek and Harry Wright] that we’re currently looking at and we’re assessing where they’re at.
“It would be unfair to say we’re commenting on this or looking at bringing in another goalkeeper at this moment in time when we’ve got three that we’re assessing.”
Holy, 28, is currently the only experienced keeper at the club with Przybek, 20, who signed from West Brom last summer, having made one Leasing.com Trophy appearance and Wright, 21, yet to make his first-team bow.
It's possible Cornell and left-back Stephen Ward, who TWTD revealed earlier this afternoon is also in talks with the Blues about a deal, could feature for Town in what's now their first pre-season friendly at Colchester next Tuesday.
