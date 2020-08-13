Town Talking to Keeper Cornell

Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 17:22 TWTD understands the Blues are in talks with free agent former Northampton keeper David Cornell. The Blues are short of a senior number one with loanee Will Norris having returned to parent club Wolves at the end of last season. Ex-Bolton man Remi Matthews was training with the squad until the end of last week but is believed to be looking for a Championship club. Cornell, 29, was initially mentioned in connection with the Blues in December, again in January and more recently July with a host of other clubs said to have been monitoring his situation. The Blues have now firmed up their interest in the Welshman, who left the Cobblers at the end of the season having rebuffed the offer of a new contract, and talks regarding terms are under way with the keeper having been at the club. Born in Waunarlwydd, Cornell started his career at Swansea during which time he had spells on loan at Port Talbot, Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth before moving on to Oldham in the summer of July 2015 having made only one League Cup appearance for the Swans. In June 2016 he joined Northampton and went on to make 107 starts and one sub appearance while at Sixfields. The 5ft 11in tall keeper was reportedly close to a first Wales call-up last season having won caps at U17, U19 and U21 levels. Asked about the Blues’ interest in Cornell in July, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said: “I’m not going to through individual players, it’s not fair. We get linked with everyone, we honestly do. “Cornell had a great season at Northampton, he’s a player we’re aware of 100 per cent, we know about him. “At the moment though we’re trying to look at our own options, we’ve got Tomas Holy, who is itching to get back in and play games for us, and we’ve got two young goalkeepers [Adam Przybek and Harry Wright] that we’re currently looking at and we’re assessing where they’re at. “It would be unfair to say we’re commenting on this or looking at bringing in another goalkeeper at this moment in time when we’ve got three that we’re assessing.” Holy, 28, is currently the only experienced keeper at the club with Przybek, 20, who signed from West Brom last summer, having made one Leasing.com Trophy appearance and Wright, 21, yet to make his first-team bow. It's possible Cornell and left-back Stephen Ward, who TWTD revealed earlier this afternoon is also in talks with the Blues about a deal, could feature for Town in what's now their first pre-season friendly at Colchester next Tuesday.

Photo: Action Images



AlexGreen added 17:25 - Aug 13

I thought that seemed short for a keeper but it says he's 6' 2'' on Wikipedia? 0

BettyBlue added 17:27 - Aug 13

As per usual we start with signing back-ups to our own ineffectual players.



If you're not going to sign real players admit it and take your money and Lambert

and clear off. -3

Terry_Nutkins added 17:29 - Aug 13

Someone please confirm his height haha. He's down as 3 different heights online....surely he's taller than 5'11. 0

Bergholt_Blue added 17:29 - Aug 13

Cobblers........ No it's true 0

boroughblue added 17:31 - Aug 13

I may be the only one who feels this way, so feel free to shoot me down if I'm wrong. But I'm more then happy with keeping Holy as our first choice keepers with one of the youngsters to back him up when needed. Pryzebek (not how its spelt I know, apologies) proved his worth as backup in the cup Vs Peterborough.



I'm not a fan of this rotating keepers all the time business, feel like Holy was unfairly overlooked for big parts of last season, and is more then capable of holding his own as first choice. I feel like theres no need to waste wages on an 'equally' as good keeper to rotate with him, especially with the wage cap...





Having said that, this lad is rumoured to be fairly good, so if we do go down the rotation route again, I'll settle for him.



I fail to see how this follows the so called' 5 point plan' by signing this lad who's 29, and Ward who is 34, but what do I know. Just my 50 pence worth, I don't manage a football club and have a 5 year contract 4

ArnieM added 17:34 - Aug 13

Whoever Lambert gets in as a GK he HAS to make a decision as to who is #1 and stick with them until injury or lack of form forces a change . You cannot rotate the GK position . That’d be a mental approach ......... 2

arc added 17:37 - Aug 13

Like others, I am puzzled by this one: Holy seems adequate, and we have at least two youngsters to push for playing time. It's bad news for Wright at least—if he's not ready to be the #2 at age 21 then I doubt he's going to make it, which is sad. 0

Chrisd added 17:40 - Aug 13

Not sure what message this sends out to Holy? If we do sign him, he’s not coming here to just play second fiddle and sit on our bench. Is this not going to create problems ala last season? 0

mojo added 17:45 - Aug 13

It is the risk you take. A major injury to Holy and it would be a lot to ask of 2 young keepers to play comtinudl firzt team football. It could scupper any promotion push certainly. You just know if we didn't bring another keeper in Holy would pick up an injury. 0

