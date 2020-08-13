Former Pompey Striker Hawkins in Talks With Town
Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 19:06
TWTD understands the Blues are in talks with former Portsmouth striker Oli Hawkins.
A big frontman has been among manager Paul Lambert’s main targets this summer and at 6ft 5in tall Hawkins certainly fits that bill.
The 28-year-old started his career in non-league with North Greenford, Hillingdon Borough, Northwood, Hemel Hempstead Town and Harrow Borough.
The Ealing-born striker got his break in league football when Dagenham and Redbridge signed him in January 2016.
In August 2017, following the Daggers’ relegation to the National League, Hawkins moved on to Portsmouth.
The centre forward, who has also operated at centre-half on occasion, scored 18 goals in 71 starts and 25 sub appearances before being released by Pompey, with whom he won the EFL Trophy in 2018/19, when his contract was up this summer.
Hawkins could be one of three new additions with the Blues also holding contract talks with left-back Stephen Ward and goalkeeper David Cornell, as TWTD revealed earlier today.
Meanwhile, Town have organised an in-house game for Saturday, their previously scheduled game having fallen through.
Peterborough similarly saw a proposed match fall by the wayside and, after it was suggested the two took on one another, owner Darragh MacAnthony tweeted that he had contacted Blues manager Paul Lambert only to be told Town already have plans.
