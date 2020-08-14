Town Confirm Home Friendly With West Ham

Friday, 14th Aug 2020 11:42 Town have confirmed a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Premier League West Ham United at Portman Road on Tuesday 25th August (KO 2pm). Town say they are looking into the streaming the game, expected to be the Blues’ only home match of pre-season, on iFollow, however, major technical work is being undertaken by the EFL in preparation for showing matches live once the season proper gets under way. West Ham have been regular opponents in pre-season over the years with the Hammers last visiting Portman Road in 2018 when the Blues were defeated 2-1 with Ellis Harrison netting Town’s goal. A Saturday friendly with West Ham’s U23s was cancelled yesterday after one of the Hammers’ academy staff tested positive for coronavirus. Town will instead play an in-house match. The Blues are in action at Colchester in a double header next Tuesday and then at Tottenham on the following Saturday. Another away friendly is expected to be played the following weekend.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments