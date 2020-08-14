Town Closing in On Cornell and Hawkins

Friday, 14th Aug 2020 16:23

Town are closing in on signing both former Northampton keeper David Cornell and ex-Portsmouth striker Oli Hawkins, TWTD understands.

Deals with Cornell and Hawkins are both agreed in principle - as well is the case with left-back Stephen Ward, who we earlier reported is close to joining the Blues - but with some loose ends still to be tied up.

While it’s hoped that some or all of the three signings could be announced today, due to the added complications presented by the Covid-19 situation it might be that the additions aren’t confirmed until over the weekend or on Monday.

As revealed yesterday, keeper Cornell was at the club to hold talks with the Blues having been looking for a second keeper with former loanee Will Norris, who is close to completing a switch from Wolves to Burnley, having departed at the end of the season.

Cornell, 29, was initially mentioned in connection with the Blues in December, again in January and more recently July with a host of other clubs said to have been monitoring his situation.

The Welshman left the Cobblers at the end of their successful League Two promotion season having rebuffed the offer of a new contract.

Born in Waunarlwydd, Cornell started his career at Swansea during which time he had spells on loan at Port Talbot, Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth before moving on to Oldham in the summer of July 2015 having made only one League Cup appearance for the Swans.

In June 2016 he joined Northampton and went on to make 107 starts and one sub appearance while at Sixfields, helping them to win promotion to League One via the play-offs last season.

The 6ft 2in tall keeper was reportedly close to a first Wales call-up last season having won caps at U17, U19 and U21 levels.

As well as another keeper, a big frontman has been among manager Paul Lambert’s main targets this summer and at 6ft 5in tall Hawkins certainly fits that bill.

The 28-year-old, who TWTD revealed was in talks with the Blues last night, started his career in non-league with North Greenford, Hillingdon Borough, Northwood, Hemel Hempstead Town and Harrow Borough.

The Ealing-born striker got his break in league football when Dagenham and Redbridge signed him in January 2016.

In August 2017, with the Daggers by now in the National League, Hawkins moved on to Portsmouth.

The centre forward, who has also often operated at centre-half, scored 18 goals in 71 starts and 25 sub appearances before being released by Pompey, with whom he won the EFL Trophy in 2018/19, when his contract was up this summer.

Last season he was rarely involved, and when he was often in central defence, failing to find the net in nine starts and four sub appearances.

Hawkins was previously linked with the Blues in January 2017 when he was with the Daggers with Town subsequently signing another towering striker, Kieffer Moore, from Forest Green Rovers.

On the day Moore joined the Blues, ex-Town winger Darren Currie, then the Daggers' assistant manager, gave BBC Radio Suffolk's Life's a Pitch his thoughts on the pair.

“Oliver’s very similar to Kieffer Moore, obviously I’m going to be biased and say Oliver’s better!” Currie said.

“He’s another one that for a big man is good on the floor, very mobile for a big man, he’s got goals. He’s filled in at centre-half for us once or twice and he’s looked very comfortable there as well.

“He’s a great kid to work with, very humble boy, came from Hemel Hempstead, so his roots are very good and he’s gathering interest as well because he’s been playing very well.”

Prior to the three currently ongoing deals, the recruitment of young winger Ross Crane from Bury was Town’s only business of the summer.





Photo: Action Images

danchances22 added 16:31 - Aug 14

Great news, Three players nobody else wants..... 0

unknown100 added 16:35 - Aug 14

Dunno about anyone else but a 35 year old, a lad with a terrible goal record and a back up goalkeeper has filled me with so much excitement!



It’s time for our “young promising players” to step up, I say it like that because downes, bishop, Dozzell, woolfenden are all over 21 and pretty sure Norwich got promoted from the championship with Cantwell, Lewis, Aaron’s and godfrey all younger than that



Hate to big Norwich up but those lads were the stand out players in the championship and prem so if our “youngsters” need more time then they simply aren’t good enough, because they should be in league one, fingers crossed because we need a miracle 0