Cotter Training With Leyton Orient
Friday, 14th Aug 2020 16:45
TWTD understands young right-back Barry Cotter has spent the week training with League Two Leyton Orient.
Cotter, 21, would appear certain to go out on loan - or perhaps leave the club on a permanent basis - this summer with the Blues unlikely to include him in the 22-man over-21 squad which they will be required to name following the introduction of the salary cap.
The Irishman joined Town from Limerick in January 2018 and has made three senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.
Last December, on his 21st birthday, the Ennis-born defender scored the winning penalty in the Leasing.com Trophy tie shoot-out at Peterborough.
In February, the Irish U21 call-up underwent surgery for a ruptured adductor having suffered the injury late on in the U23s’ 2-2 home draw with Watford a fortnight previously.
Cotter, who spent a spell on loan with Chelmsford City early last season, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2021 but with the club having an option for a further year.
Photo: Pagepix
