Cotter Training With Leyton Orient

Friday, 14th Aug 2020 16:45 TWTD understands young right-back Barry Cotter has spent the week training with League Two Leyton Orient. Cotter, 21, would appear certain to go out on loan - or perhaps leave the club on a permanent basis - this summer with the Blues unlikely to include him in the 22-man over-21 squad which they will be required to name following the introduction of the salary cap. The Irishman joined Town from Limerick in January 2018 and has made three senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues. Last December, on his 21st birthday, the Ennis-born defender scored the winning penalty in the Leasing.com Trophy tie shoot-out at Peterborough. In February, the Irish U21 call-up underwent surgery for a ruptured adductor having suffered the injury late on in the U23s’ 2-2 home draw with Watford a fortnight previously. Cotter, who spent a spell on loan with Chelmsford City early last season, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2021 but with the club having an option for a further year.

Photo: Pagepix



mojo added 16:53 - Aug 14

Makes sense, we need some wriggle room if we are going to do anything more in the transfer market. 0

Bergholt_Blue added 17:10 - Aug 14

Shame as I've been an admirer of his hope it's not the last we see of him 0

blues1 added 17:50 - Aug 14

Bergholt blue. Totally respect ur view but i dont really see how u can be an admirer of his? Hes hardly played. Yes, had a great game on his debut, only to be subbed as McCarthy decided to put his fingers up at the fans 1 last time before he left. Since then has rarely played, what is it 2 or 3 appearances. In the game I saw him he was,awful. And apparently has an attitude problem. I think it's a shame how it's gone mind you. Really looked the part in that debut. So think itd be best for both parties if he went. Not really needed here anyway, with kvy, and donacien as cover. Plus, Edward's can play there. 0

Terry_Nutkins added 17:58 - Aug 14

Blues1 that is not true. Cotter had nothing left in the tank and MM did the right thing by the player as he has always done. Whatever you say about Mick he always did right by his players and that is why they all respected him so much. Cotter said it himself. 0

