Judge: Ward Would Be a Good Asset

Friday, 14th Aug 2020 18:34

Midfielder Alan Judge says his fellow Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward would be a good asset to the club.

The 34-year-old left-back has been training with the Blues since the start of the week and, as TWTD reported earlier this afternoon, has agreed a deal but with one or two loose ends on the move not yet completed.

The Blues have similarly agreed deals with keeper David Cornell and striker Oli Hawkins and it’s still possible they could announce one or more of the signings this evening. Otherwise they’ll be confirmed over the weekend or Monday.

"He's a good lad and he'd be a great character to have around the place," Judge told iFollow Ipswich when asked about his international team-mate Ward.

"I think he's been with us three or four days but you hear him shouting when they're doing drills and that's fantastic. The more voices you have at the club the better in my opinion.

"I've played with Wardy a few times at international level as well, and he's an excellent professional.

"I don't know what the situation is on his side but I think he'd be a good asset for the club. It's been great having him here.”





Photo: ITFC