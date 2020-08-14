Norris: Whoever Was the Best in Training Played

Friday, 14th Aug 2020 19:30 Former Blues loanee Will Norris has been reflecting on his season at Portman Road having completed his move from Wolves to Burnley. The 27-year-old goalkeeper has signed a three-year deal with the Clarets. “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here,” Norris told the Burnley official website. “It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Norris, who spent last season on loan move at Ipswich Town. “I heard Burnley were interested and it just went from there really, and it’s the perfect fit for myself and the right opportunity.” Norris looked back on his career which has taken him from non-league to the Premier League including last season’s spell with the Blues in which he made a number of high-profile errors in his 20 appearances as Town finished 11th in League One. “I’ve played from the Conference all the way through to the top-flight and it’s been a natural progression through the divisions, much like Popey’s to be honest,” he added. “At Wolves I joined a really good Championship side, with John Ruddy as number one. But they just took off in leaps and bounds, and although you are buzzing that it is happening, you’re thinking that your opportunities are becoming very limited. New beginnings.

Delighted to sign for @BurnleyOfficial & can’t wait to get started. pic.twitter.com/KLq3FsOVzR — Will Norris (@WilllNorris) August 14, 2020 “Then with the loan at Ipswich last season, it was like whoever the best 11 were in training played and there were a lot of changes throughout the season, all over the pitch. “We just had a great squad depth, there were a lot of good players, but it was obviously disappointing to end the season how it did. “Now is time for me to sort of regroup and start a new challenge, which is here at Burnley Football Club.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments