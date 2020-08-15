Ex-Blues Defender Smith on Trial With Colchester
Saturday, 15th Aug 2020 16:49
Ex-Town defender Tommy Smith featured for Colchester United in their home friendly against Gillingham this afternoon and appears likely to face the Blues in their game against the U's on Tuesday.
New Colchester manager Steve Ball fielded a different XI in each half against the Gills with Smith in action in the opening 45 minutes.
The 30-year-old centre-half is a free agent having left Sunderland after his short spell at the Stadium of Light at the end of May without making an appearance.
Gillingham won this afternoon's fixture 2-0 with former Town academy midfielder Stuart O’Keefe netting the first goal.
Smith could next be in action against the Blues when they play League Two Colchester in two 75-minute behind-closed-doors friendlies at the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday.
A stream for the two games, which can be accessed here, costs £5 with the Blues receiving 50 per cent of the revenue.
The New Zealand international, who is still based locally, left Town to move to the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 having joined the club at 16.
Smith previously had a spell on loan at Colchester in 2011 when he made six starts.
