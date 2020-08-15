Ex-Blues Defender Smith on Trial With Colchester

Saturday, 15th Aug 2020 16:49 Ex-Town defender Tommy Smith featured for Colchester United in their home friendly against Gillingham this afternoon and appears likely to face the Blues in their game against the U's on Tuesday. New Colchester manager Steve Ball fielded a different XI in each half against the Gills with Smith in action in the opening 45 minutes. The 30-year-old centre-half is a free agent having left Sunderland after his short spell at the Stadium of Light at the end of May without making an appearance. Gillingham won this afternoon's fixture 2-0 with former Town academy midfielder Stuart O’Keefe netting the first goal. Smith could next be in action against the Blues when they play League Two Colchester in two 75-minute behind-closed-doors friendlies at the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday. A stream for the two games, which can be accessed here, costs £5 with the Blues receiving 50 per cent of the revenue. The New Zealand international, who is still based locally, left Town to move to the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 having joined the club at 16. Smith previously had a spell on loan at Colchester in 2011 when he made six starts.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Mark added 17:01 - Aug 15

Trial at Colchester? His career has certainly gone downhill! 0

Len_Brennan added 17:29 - Aug 15

We're in need of a left sided centre half, especially one who has experience of playing in a back 3. He wasn't exceptional when he played with us in the Championship & was certainly a poorer option to Berra; however, in general he was perfectly capable of performing at that level. He is surely good enough still, at 30, to be a more than decent centre half in League 1, and if Colchester are able to offer him wages that are acceptable in the current League 2 climate, it would not be a problem for us. Obviously we'd have to sell Nsiala first, which might be difficult given the likely wage package he agreed when joining us as a Championship club. 1

Suffolkboy added 17:33 - Aug 15

Have only ever received good reports of this man and his character ,and he was ‘one of ours ‘ performing consistently as a loyal team contributor .

Wish him the best in his trials at Colchester .

COYB 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments