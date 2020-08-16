Former Town Right-Back Carroll Dies

Sunday, 16th Aug 2020 17:44 Former Town right-back Tommy Carroll has died aged 77. Carroll joined the Blues from Cambridge City in July 1966 and made his debut the following March in a 1-1 draw at Hull City. The Dubliner went on to make 124 starts and two sub appearances for Town, scoring three goals before moving on to Birmingham City in October 1971. Carroll was a member of Bill McGarry’s Town team which won the Second Division title in 1967/68, making 38 league starts, scoring one goal. The following season as the Blues returned to the First Division he was the only member of the squad ever-present in both league and cup. Famously, he instigated the February 1971 dressing room fight involving himself, Billy Baxter and manager Bobby Robson by tearing down a teamsheet and thrusting it in the boss’s face having been left out of the side as the Blues were beaten 4-2 at home by Leeds. Feeling threatened, Robson swung a punch at Carroll before Baxter - who had previously been stripped of the captaincy after an earlier indiscretion - and Robson’s number two Cyril Lea joined in on either side. After that, both Carroll and Baxter’s days at Town were numbered. Having been capped at U23 level, Carroll played 17 games for the Republic of Ireland at full level, eight of them while at Portman Road, scoring one goal, in a 1-1 draw with Sweden in 1970. He played with hometown club Shelbourne both before and after his spell in England - winning the League of Ireland Championship and the FAI Cup during his first stint - and also managed Shels and Athlone Town. Shelbourne FC is saddened to hear of the passing of FAI Cup and League winner Tommy Carroll.



With 17 caps for @FAIreland, Tommy, pictured back left, began his Shels career at just 15 playing with his brother Eddie.



Our thoughts are with Tommy’s friends and family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/7ar2kPTLBf— Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 16, 2020

Photo: TWTD



Bergholt_Blue added 17:46 - Aug 16

So sad 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 17:48 - Aug 16

Good player, in a good team under a good manager 0

PJH added 17:51 - Aug 16

That is sad, he was a good RB in the 1967/68 promotion winning side and the only ever present starter in the top division in 1969/70.



RIP -1

PhilTWTD added 17:59 - Aug 16

PJH



I've added in that he was ever-present the following season. 0

Linkboy13 added 18:00 - Aug 16

Remember Tommy very well very tough tackling defender and took no prisoners. That league winning season just proved what could be achieved with what was a very average bunch of players with John O'Rourke proving to be the final piece of the jigsaw that got us promoted. Bill Mcgarry was a very tough manager and this was emphasised in the team's style of play Tommy played a big part in this RIP Tommy. 2

BlueArrow added 18:01 - Aug 16

RIP Tommy always sad to lose a Blue.

Condolences to the family. 1

trncbluearmy added 18:12 - Aug 16

Just about remember a fine player from my very early days of supporting Town

He seemed to be shorter then everybody else



RIP Tommy 0

therein61 added 18:42 - Aug 16

Always admired his wholehearted performances in a blue shirt(yes there were off field problems at the time every club had them in those days instead of crawlers running to the owner nowadays!!!!!) he overcame his limitations by hard graft!! and was a deserved name on the team sheet R.I.P. Tommy. 0

