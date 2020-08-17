Tractor Girls' Season Start Date Set

Monday, 17th Aug 2020 11:32

The FA Women’s National League has announced that its 2020/21 season will begin on Sunday 20th September.

Town play in Division One South East and were top of the table when the 2019/20 season was brought to a premature end in March due to the coronavirus crisis and eventually declared null and void.

Photo: Ross Halls