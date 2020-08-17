Ward: I Want to Use My Experience to Help the Young Lads

Monday, 17th Aug 2020 14:29 New left-back Stephen Ward hopes his experience can help the Blues' younger players, the Dubliner having signed a one-year deal at Portman Road with the club having an option for a further season. The Republic of Ireland international was a free agent having left Stoke City at the end of last season. “Hopefully, first and foremost, I can help on the pitch,” the 34-year-old told the club website. “I've seen the ups and downs in football throughout my career. I know what it takes to get out of leagues, but I also know that it's tough for a club when you go down and you're expected to bounce straight back up. “I want to use that experience and help the young lads in any way I can. From what I've seen in training there are some very talented youngsters here. “There seems to be a good togetherness here as well. I've only been down here a week or so but I can tell that the squad and staff are focused and the main aim will be promotion.” Ward has good memories of playing at Portman Road having scored his first away goal in English football in a 1-0 victory over the Blues when a Wolves player in February 2007. “I’ve always enjoyed playing here, there’s always a really good atmosphere, the town really gets behind the club and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about this year. “It’s going to be a different season in terms of how it might start with no fans, so it’s up to us on the pitch to deliver results and hopefully from afar they can see the team is moving in the right direction and before long hopefully we can get some of them inside Portman Road.”

Photo: ITFC



Suffolkboy added 14:33 - Aug 17

Might well prove exactly what we need in more ways than one : obviously a keen and good communicator ,his reading of the game and situations will be instructive and positive !

We must all wish him well and look forward to seeing him and expressing our support at Portman Rd .

COYB 5

ArnieM added 15:26 - Aug 17

Could be a pivotal signing for this Club. Age and experience isn’t always a bad thing ! 2

jas0999 added 15:59 - Aug 17

A leader on the pitch has been very much missing. Could be a good influence on and off the pitch. 1

