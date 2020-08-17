Ward: I Want to Use My Experience to Help the Young Lads
Monday, 17th Aug 2020 14:29
New left-back Stephen Ward hopes his experience can help the Blues' younger players, the Dubliner having signed a one-year deal at Portman Road with the club having an option for a further season.
The Republic of Ireland international was a free agent having left Stoke City at the end of last season.
“Hopefully, first and foremost, I can help on the pitch,” the 34-year-old told the club website.
“I've seen the ups and downs in football throughout my career. I know what it takes to get out of leagues, but I also know that it's tough for a club when you go down and you're expected to bounce straight back up.
“I want to use that experience and help the young lads in any way I can. From what I've seen in training there are some very talented youngsters here.
“There seems to be a good togetherness here as well. I've only been down here a week or so but I can tell that the squad and staff are focused and the main aim will be promotion.”
Ward has good memories of playing at Portman Road having scored his first away goal in English football in a 1-0 victory over the Blues when a Wolves player in February 2007.
“I’ve always enjoyed playing here, there’s always a really good atmosphere, the town really gets behind the club and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about this year.
“It’s going to be a different season in terms of how it might start with no fans, so it’s up to us on the pitch to deliver results and hopefully from afar they can see the team is moving in the right direction and before long hopefully we can get some of them inside Portman Road.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]