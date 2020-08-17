Cornell: It's a Club That Has High Ambitions
Monday, 17th Aug 2020 14:43
Keeper David Cornell says Town’s “high ambitions” were what attracted him to join the Blues.
The free agent Welshman, who was linked with a number of other clubs during his final season with Northampton, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with an option for a further season.
"It’s another step in my career for where I want to be," the 29-year-old told iFollow Ipswich.
"It’s a club that has high ambitions. I really wanted to be a part of it so that’s why I ended up coming here.
"Fingers crossed that this season, we can make that step and finish as high as we can - and hopefully that’ll take us into the Championship.
"It’s going to be a little different for the first couple of months with no fans. I’m looking forward to playing here and the fans being back in - and hopefully having a successful season.”
Reflecting on his talks with manager Paul Lambert, which TWTD revealed on Thursday, he added: "I really liked what I heard. We both have the same ambition and that’s to get the club back to the Championship and to challenge at the right end."
Photos: ITFC
