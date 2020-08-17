Cornell: It's a Club That Has High Ambitions

Monday, 17th Aug 2020 14:43 Keeper David Cornell says Town’s “high ambitions” were what attracted him to join the Blues. The free agent Welshman, who was linked with a number of other clubs during his final season with Northampton, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with an option for a further season. "It’s another step in my career for where I want to be," the 29-year-old told iFollow Ipswich. "It’s a club that has high ambitions. I really wanted to be a part of it so that’s why I ended up coming here. "Fingers crossed that this season, we can make that step and finish as high as we can - and hopefully that’ll take us into the Championship. "It’s going to be a little different for the first couple of months with no fans. I’m looking forward to playing here and the fans being back in - and hopefully having a successful season.” Reflecting on his talks with manager Paul Lambert, which TWTD revealed on Thursday, he added: "I really liked what I heard. We both have the same ambition and that’s to get the club back to the Championship and to challenge at the right end."

Suffolkboy added 14:47 - Aug 17

Sounds ‘good news ‘ — hoping we’ll all be able to see and support him between the sticks !

Chrisd added 15:39 - Aug 17

Confused us with another club.......High ambitions?! 0

ringwoodblue added 16:04 - Aug 17

We certainly ought to be a club that has high ambitions but the reality has been somewhat different over the last few seasons. Will be interesting to see if the GK rotation policy is the same as last season in whoever does best in training gets the game.



Anyway, welcome David, I wish you every success at Town 0

