Hawkins: A Pleasure to Sign Here
Monday, 17th Aug 2020 14:50

New striker Oli Hawkins says it’s a pleasure to have joined the Blues, a club he believes has similarities with his former side Portsmouth.

The 6ft 5in tall frontman, who was released by Pompey at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third campaign.

“It's a pleasure to have signed here," Hawkins, 28, told iFollow Ipswich. "I was at Portsmouth last season and that's a big club with an excellent fanbase, it's the same here.

“This is a new start for me and I'm looking forward to getting that buzz back. I still have my best to offer at this level so I want to show that.

“I'm excited and once the football starts I really think I'll enjoy myself here. I'm here to help the club achieve what it wants to."

Despite having played much of his football with Pompey at centre-half last season, Hawkins insists he is first and foremost a striker.

“I’d like to come here as a striker and that would be my main focus," he added.

“In the back of my mind and the back of a lot of people’s heads here maybe I will be an option at centre-half if there was a crisis or there was some reason I had to go back there.

“That’s just a positive for me, being versatile. If it happens, it happens, but the main focus is doing as well here up front, scoring goals, getting assists and just working hard.”


midastouch added 14:56 - Aug 17
Good luck to him. Sounds like he's got the right attitude. Worth watching his highlights on YouTube, he really does know how to header a ball being 6ft 5"! Not a signing I was over excited about when we were first linked with him but he might be a surprise package, just no telling. Let's give him a chance and see how he does.
CokeIsKey added 14:59 - Aug 17
Shirt looks nice here.
Suffolkboy added 15:03 - Aug 17
CK let’s hope it fits ,and is recognised by the rest of ITFC on the pitch !
Do well young man — you’re sure to be appreciated .
COYB
peteswindon added 15:05 - Aug 17
He has got some neck that lad
Linkboy13 added 15:22 - Aug 17
Funny old game football, he's leaving a club where he failed to hold down a regular place, and joining a club where let's be fair is much bigger.
Elmswell_Blue added 16:02 - Aug 17
A friend of mine is a D & R fan. Says they were sorry to see him go. Apparently he is a leader.
ringwoodblue added 16:08 - Aug 17
We certainly need more height and physical presence as we looked a tad lightweight last season. I reckon he could add something to our team and well needed back up either upfront or in defence. A thumbs up from me. Welcome Oli.
