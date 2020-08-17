Hawkins: A Pleasure to Sign Here
Monday, 17th Aug 2020 14:50
New striker Oli Hawkins says it’s a pleasure to have joined the Blues, a club he believes has similarities with his former side Portsmouth.
The 6ft 5in tall frontman, who was released by Pompey at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third campaign.
“It's a pleasure to have signed here," Hawkins, 28, told iFollow Ipswich. "I was at Portsmouth last season and that's a big club with an excellent fanbase, it's the same here.
“This is a new start for me and I'm looking forward to getting that buzz back. I still have my best to offer at this level so I want to show that.
“I'm excited and once the football starts I really think I'll enjoy myself here. I'm here to help the club achieve what it wants to."
Despite having played much of his football with Pompey at centre-half last season, Hawkins insists he is first and foremost a striker.
“I’d like to come here as a striker and that would be my main focus," he added.
“In the back of my mind and the back of a lot of people’s heads here maybe I will be an option at centre-half if there was a crisis or there was some reason I had to go back there.
“That’s just a positive for me, being versatile. If it happens, it happens, but the main focus is doing as well here up front, scoring goals, getting assists and just working hard.”
Photo: ITFC
