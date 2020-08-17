Hawkins: A Pleasure to Sign Here

Monday, 17th Aug 2020 14:50 New striker Oli Hawkins says it’s a pleasure to have joined the Blues, a club he believes has similarities with his former side Portsmouth. The 6ft 5in tall frontman, who was released by Pompey at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third campaign. “It's a pleasure to have signed here," Hawkins, 28, told iFollow Ipswich. "I was at Portsmouth last season and that's a big club with an excellent fanbase, it's the same here. “This is a new start for me and I'm looking forward to getting that buzz back. I still have my best to offer at this level so I want to show that. “I'm excited and once the football starts I really think I'll enjoy myself here. I'm here to help the club achieve what it wants to." Despite having played much of his football with Pompey at centre-half last season, Hawkins insists he is first and foremost a striker. “I’d like to come here as a striker and that would be my main focus," he added. “In the back of my mind and the back of a lot of people’s heads here maybe I will be an option at centre-half if there was a crisis or there was some reason I had to go back there. “That’s just a positive for me, being versatile. If it happens, it happens, but the main focus is doing as well here up front, scoring goals, getting assists and just working hard.”

Photo: ITFC



midastouch added 14:56 - Aug 17

Good luck to him. Sounds like he's got the right attitude. Worth watching his highlights on YouTube, he really does know how to header a ball being 6ft 5"! Not a signing I was over excited about when we were first linked with him but he might be a surprise package, just no telling. Let's give him a chance and see how he does. 3

CokeIsKey added 14:59 - Aug 17

Shirt looks nice here. 1

Suffolkboy added 15:03 - Aug 17

CK let’s hope it fits ,and is recognised by the rest of ITFC on the pitch !

Do well young man — you’re sure to be appreciated .

COYB 0

peteswindon added 15:05 - Aug 17

He has got some neck that lad

0

Linkboy13 added 15:22 - Aug 17

Funny old game football, he's leaving a club where he failed to hold down a regular place, and joining a club where let's be fair is much bigger. 0

Elmswell_Blue added 16:02 - Aug 17

A friend of mine is a D & R fan. Says they were sorry to see him go. Apparently he is a leader. 0

ringwoodblue added 16:08 - Aug 17

We certainly need more height and physical presence as we looked a tad lightweight last season. I reckon he could add something to our team and well needed back up either upfront or in defence. A thumbs up from me. Welcome Oli. 0

