Town Ball 16 in Carabao Cup Draw

Monday, 17th Aug 2020 16:44

The Blues are ball number 16 in the Carabao Cup draw, which takes place tomorrow at 10am live on Sky Sports News.

Round one fixtures are set to be played on Saturday 5th September, although with that weekend in the international window clubs are able to mutually agree an earlier alternative date with Saturday 29th August having been mooted.

As in the previous two seasons, the round one draw is set to be divided into northern and southern sections and unseeded. It is therefore possible that the Blues could draw Norwich City.

Given the reduced length of the season, this year’s semi-finals will be single ties rather than two-legged affairs.

The first four rounds are scheduled to take place on consecutive weeks: 5th September, 15th/16th September, 22nd/23rd September, 29th/30th September.

Round five will be played on 22nd/23rd December with the semi-final on 5th/6th January and final on 28th February.

Premier League sides enter the Carabao Cup in round two or round three if competing in European competitions.

The EFL's 2020/21 league fixtures will be announced at 9am on Friday when they will be available on TWTD.





Photo: Action Images