Dundee United Still Interested in Norwood - Report

Monday, 17th Aug 2020 22:08

Dundee United are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Blues striker James Norwood.

The Terrors, who are managed by the frontman’s former Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon, showed interest in the 29-year-old earlier this month and, according to the Dundee Courier, are still working on a loan deal for Norwood.

It would be a surprise if the Blues were interested in allowing Norwood to move on this summer, while the Scottish Premiership side would presumably struggle to cover his Portman Road wages.

Additionally, given the constraints of the League One salary cap, if Norwood were to move on Town would find it difficult to bring in another striker of a similar standard.

Norwood joined the Blues last summer on a free transfer from Tranmere and went on to score 11 times in what was an injury-hampered 2019/20 campaign.

Dundee United are also understood to have shown interest in Town central defender Toto Nsiala.





