Ward and Vincent-Young in XI For First Friendly at Colchester

Tuesday, 18th Aug 2020 17:30

Town have named the XI which will be lining up in the first 75-minute game at Colchester United this evening (KO 6pm).

The side includes Stephen Ward making his first appearance for the Blues at left-back having completed his free move yesterday.

At right-back Kane Vincent-Young will be making his first appearance since his 2019/20 was curtailed by a groin injury in October.

Town look to be lining up in a 4-3-3 system with Aaron Drinan the centre forward with Armando Dobra and Gwion Edwards either side of the Republic of Ireland U21 international.

In goal, Harry Wright makes his first appearance for the senior side with Tomas Holy having a shoulder problem.

For Colchester, ex-Blues Dean Gerken and Tommy Smith, who is on trial with the U’s, both start the first match.

The two sides will play different XIs in the second match, which starts at 8pm.

A stream for the two games, which can be accessed here, costs £5 with the Blues receiving 50 per cent of the revenue generated their supporters.

Colchester: Gerken, Welch-Hayes, Smith, Senior, Pell, Brown, Kensdale, Clampin, Poku, Gambin, McLeod.

Town: Wright, Vincent-Young, Ward, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Skuse, Bishop, Huws, Dobra, Edwards, Drinan. Subs: Smith, El Mizouni, Folami.





Photo: ITFC

therein61 added 17:37 - Aug 18

Be good to see KVY get some minutes hope all goes well for him we have missed him after such a promising start in a Town shirt. 0

BryanPlug added 17:47 - Aug 18

A chance for Tommy Smith to make a point to PL -1