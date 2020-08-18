Lankester Returns as Blues Face U's in Second Friendly

Tuesday, 18th Aug 2020 19:59 Jack Lankester returns to action for the first time since pre-season last summer as the Blues take on Colchester United in the second of tonight’s two 75-minute behind-closed-doors friendlies at the JobServe Stadium. The forward, who underwent back surgery during the close season ahead of 2019/20, looks to be part of a front three with ex-U Freddie Sears and Kayden Jackson. Alan Judge also starts despite having suffered a stress fracture to a metatarsal in March. Colchester include former Blues defenders Tom Eastman and Omar Sowunmi in their line-up. Youngster Adam Przybek is in goal with Tomas Holy watching from the sidelines along with Jon Nolan, James Wilson, presumably due to minor injury, and new signings David Cornell and Oli Hawkins with the latter pair having trained little if at all before joining the Blues on Monday. James Norwood is also missing as he continues his rehabilitation after his groin injury and is not expected to feature until at least the West Ham match next Tuesday. Colchester: George, Bramall, Sowunmi, Harriott, Chilvers, Scarlett, Eastman, Fernandes, Stevenson, Hasanally, Hutchinson. Town: Przybek, Donacien, Kenlock, Chambers, Ndaba, Downes, Judge, Dozzell, Lankester, Sears, Jackson. Subs: Smith, McGavin, Folami.

Photo: TWTD



