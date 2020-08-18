Colchester United 0-1 Ipswich Town - Match Two Report

Tuesday, 18th Aug 2020 21:37 Alan Judge netted the only goal as Town beat Colchester United 1-0 in the second of their two behind-closed-doors 75-minute friendlies at the JobServe Community Stadium. The Irishman struck in the 23rd minute after a well-worked corner routine involving Kayden Jackson. Jack Lankester returned to action for the first time since pre-season last summer for the second of the two 75-minute behind-closed-doors friendlies at the JobServe Stadium. The forward, who underwent back surgery during the close season ahead of 2019/20, was on the right of a front three with Freddie Sears, on the left, and Jackson down the middle. Judge also started despite having suffered a stress fracture to a metatarsal in March. Colchester included former Blues defenders Tom Eastman and Omar Sowunmi. Youngster Adam Przybek started in goal with Tomas Holy watching from the sidelines along with Jon Nolan, James Wilson, presumably due to minor injury, and new signings David Cornell and Oli Hawkins with the latter pair having trained little if at all before joining the Blues on Monday. James Norwood was also missing as he continues his rehabilitation after his groin injury and is not expected to feature until at least the West Ham match next Tuesday. The Blues quickly gained control of the game, passing it around slickly, but didn’t threaten until the 13th minute when Andre Dozzell, in midfield with Flynn Downes and Judge, struck a low effort which flew wide of Colchester trialist keeper Shamal George’s left post. Two minutes later, Judge went closer when a loose ball fell to him just inside the area but the Irish international shot over when he might have hit the target. In the 22nd minute George did well to tip a 25-yard Judge free-kick over the bar and from the resultant corner, the Blues went ahead via a move which had clearly been worked on at Playford Road. Judge took the corner from the left in to Jackson’s feet and the two exchanged passes twice, with Colchester reacting at glacial pace, before the Irishman hit a low shot past George to his left and into the net. Just after the half hour, Lankester crossed from the right to Flynn Downes but the midfielder’s header was blocked. Town weren’t two far away on two occasions in the 39th minute when Sears was played in on the edge of the box, however, Sowunmi, a Playford Road alumnus, slid in to dispossess the Blues’ striker with Town appeals for a penalty falling on deaf ears, probably correctly. Moments later, Lankester hit a shot from a tight angle when running in from the right but George saved. Not long before the break, the Blues lost possession as they tried to play out from the back and Callum Harriott struck a low shot which keeper Pryzbek saved well down to his right. That was the last action of a half which was closer than the first period of the opening game, although with the Blues still on top and deserving their lead. Judge, who had been lively throughout, will feel he probably should have scored prior to his excellently-worked goal with Jackson, but other than that there hadn’t been too many clear-cut chances. Harriott’s effort late on was Colchester’s only opportunity and like the League Two club’s chances in the first match came from the Blues surrendering possession. The Blues saw most of the ball in the opening minutes of the second half, shorter at 30 minutes, but without threatening until Kenlock crossed from the left and the diving Downes, notably again getting forward into the penalty area, headed across the face of goal and wide. Town began to pin the U’s back in their half but without seriously threatening, then on 59 Ben Folami replaced Jackson up front. Three minutes later Idris El Mizouni, scorer of the Blues’ stunning fourth in the first game, took over from Lankester, who had had his moments on his return. The impressive Judge was replaced by McGavin in the 68th minute. Kenlock shot over from the edge of the area two minutes later with Town continuing to see most of the ball but without creating anything of note. In the final scheduled minute, McGavin broke down the middle and found Folami to his right with Sears perhaps better placed on the left. The Australian cut in and hit a shot over moments before the referee ended the second of the two contests. Town boss Paul Lambert will again have been pleased with his side’s display even if it was less impressive and convincing than the earlier XI’s. Nevertheless, they deserved their victory even if it was by a closer margin. The Blues had one or two chances, although really only Downes’s header and Folami’s late effort in the second period, while Pryzbek was only threatened by Harriott’s strike at the end of the first half. Town are next in pre-season action at Tottenham on Saturday afternoon when the game will again be available on a stream. Meanwhile, Liam Gibbs scored the only goal as Town’s U23s drew 1-1 with Stowmarket in a friendly at Playford Road. Colchester: George, Bramall, Sowunmi, Harriott, Chilvers, Scarlett, Eastman, Fernandes, Stevenson, Hasanally, Hutchinson. Town: Przybek, Donacien, Kenlock, Chambers, Ndaba, Downes, Judge (McGavin 68), Dozzell, Lankester (El Mizouni 62), Sears, Jackson (Folami 59). Subs: Smith.

ringwoodblue added 21:49 - Aug 18

Good results tonight but its worrying that we’ve started pre-season with some notable absentees in Holy, Norwood, Nolan and Wilson. Injuries at this stage after such a long lay off is not good. We need all our players to be match fit from day one of the season. 3

runningout added 22:12 - Aug 18

I wouldn’t be bothered about any of the players missing. If I’m harsh, 1st game looked a different better Ipswich. 2nd game looked like the sad Ipswich of last season and seasons previous. If I was a Colchester fan I’d be concerned about their chances. Here comes the harsh bit. Kenlock and Chambers must have a break from playing football and take a long hard look at themselves. If I was a professional footballer I would be rubbing my hands in anticipation of my hat trick when playing against them... and I’m really sh*t. I hope they prove me wrong but I see too much naivety with them. They are looking uncomfortable -1

RobsonWark added 22:35 - Aug 18

What??? You need to wash your mouth out with blue and white soap runningout! Soooo many on here won't have a word said against Chambers or Skuse. Don't you know...they have sooooooooooo much experience so they MUST be great players!!! The sooner PL gets rid of the two messiahs the better for everyone and we can move on as a club!

0

