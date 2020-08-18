Two-Goal Drinan Buzzing

Tuesday, 18th Aug 2020 22:23 Striker Aaron Drinan was delighted to get his pre-season up and running with two goals in the Blues’ first 75-minute friendly against Colchester. The 22-year-old started down the middle of the front three - with James Norwood still rehabilitating after his groin operation and new signing Oli Hawkins not having trained enough to be involved in a game - and netted the opening two goals - the second from the penalty spot - as Town won 2-0. “As a striker you have to be buzzing with that start," he told iFollow Ipswich. “When you have someone like Bish [Teddy Bishop] playing balls through like that, it makes finishing a bit easier as well. “Bish then did well to win the penalty and I felt confident stepping up to take it. “Overall as a team we were strong too, to be honest they never really got near us in that game. “More than anything it's just good to get minutes in the bank. We have a tough game against Spurs on Saturday so it was good preparation for that.” Drinan, who joined the Blues from Waterford in January 2018, is still to make a competitive first-team appearance having spent time out on loan back at Sutton, back at his previous club in the League of Ireland, in Sweden with GAIS and in Scotland with Ayr United over the last couple of seasons.

Photo: TWTD



