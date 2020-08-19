Lambert: Some of the Football Was Excellent

Wednesday, 19th Aug 2020 09:17 Boss Paul Lambert praised both Town teams after last night’s two 75-minute friendlies at Colchester, which they won 4-0 and 1-0, their first action for five months, believing they played some excellent football. Lambert also outlined the situation with some of the players who were missing at the Jobserve Community Stadium. “I thought some of the football was excellent from both teams [we put out],” Lambert told iFollow Ipswich. “I thought we played really good football, I thought we dominated the games, which was great. We got a few goals. “Five months is a really, really long time to not play football and all credit to the guys, to go and do what they’ve done was exceptional. “I think our last game was Coventry [on March 7th], that seems a light year away and it’s been really difficult for everybody on and off the pitch, the uncertainty, not knowing what was happening, everything really which has affected the game. “But to come back and train the way they have in a really strange situation [has been impressive]. And playing games again without contact is really strange, then you have to go into contact, there’s getting used to that again. “As I say, big credit to the team, they’ve done great and I think that’s evident from what they’ve shown tonight.” He says it wouldn’t have been a surprise if there had been a few cobwebs after such a long lay-off. “There’s a bit of that, you’re never quite sure because after five months off we don’t know what shape the guys are going to come in in,” he continued. “They’ve worked hard, throughout the last few weeks, they’ve worked really, really hard but the shape and the condition [they’ve come back in has been good]. “We’ve tweaked one or two things from last year, we have to go again, we’ll try our best to have success and we’ll try everything we can to make the club get promoted. We’ll try again and we’re a really good side when we play like that.” As well as the five goals over the two games, there were clean sheets in both and it was a solid night all-round for the Blues. “It was, and [they were playing] 70 minutes for the first time, it’s the first time they’ve played in five months,” the Scot added. “That’s the way you view it, but there are a lot of tired legs as well. “We’ve another proper tough game on Saturday but it’ll be great for us, a great experience going to Tottenham and we’re really looking forward to it. It’s a great game.” Lambert was pleased with how keepers Harry Wright, 21, and Adam Przybek, 20, fared with Tomas Holy on the sidelines with a shoulder problem and David Cornell not involved having only joined the club on Monday. “The two younger kids done great tonight, they had two big saves just before half-time, so I’m happy with them,” he said. “Tomas being on the way back is a big bonus for us and Cornell is coming in after having a really successful season at Northampton, so we’re looking not too bad.” Also missing were striker James Norwood, defender James Wilson and midfielder Jon Nolan, along with striker Oli Hawkins who is short on training, also having signed on Monday. “James [Norwood] is on his rehab from the injury he had last season, he’s doing well,” the Blues boss confirmed. “And Jon Nolan has picked up a calf injury, which he did last year, which has been frustrating. The lads are getting there, that’s the most important thing.” Looking ahead to Saturday and the friendly against Tottenham at their new stadium, he added: “If you don’t enjoy that and you don’t enjoy going and playing against that level, then you’ve got a problem. The stadium alone, I think the lads will be taken aback by it. “But if you want to get to the highest level in football, you have to aspire to play that and, first and foremost you have to be good enough to play it, so let’s see if they realise what it’s takes to get to the top level.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 09:33 - Aug 19

Anyone who's played the game will know these games mean very little when it comes to first team selection. It was a good training exercise and benefited people like KVY and Teddy Bishop etc. I think i could have scored against Tommy Smith (senior) he looked awfully slow and really feel for him hope he finds himself another club. 1

tractorboybig added 09:36 - Aug 19

well I am sure you will find a way to cock it up -2

Suffolkboy added 09:58 - Aug 19

Looks like PL is also struggling to put his thoughts together comprehensively - or has he not had enough practice in the ‘lockdown ‘ ?

I’d have expected greater articulation and a freer expression of enthusiasm ; hope he too gets better with the opportunity to find some rhythm ; OR is he trying to be guarded already ?

COYB 0

ArnieM added 10:18 - Aug 19

Just how long does it take to recover from a groin/ hip operation ( which I believe was a nerve release job). Norwood had this done in Feb 2020 I think ....its six months and he's still under rehab ...really? 4

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:33 - Aug 19

We played some nice possession football - forwards, sideways, backwards - but we will need much more of a cutting edge when the real stuff starts. Hopefully, Norwood and Hawkins will provide that. A good enough start as this was only the first real practice game, but more shots and more decisive passing in the crucial areas, please. 1

TimmyH added 10:39 - Aug 19

Against the mighty Colchester and in a friendly...lets put things into perspective Paul shall we!...I suppose he has to say something in the press conferences so let the spin begin. 1

midastouch added 10:50 - Aug 19

I wasn't particularly keen on Lambert when first linked with him as since Norwich his CV has been barren and poor. Yet he surprisingly started to gradually win me over when he reached out to old players and seemed to be generally much more in tune with the fans. However, when we badly lost our form I have to say I lost confidence and old doubts resurfaced again.



The thing that really bugged me is that we never seemed able to beat any of the teams higher up the league last season. A team is never going to go up automatically unless they can take points off their promotion rivals. Also the chopping and changing of team selections bugged me and I was keen to see the likes of Dobra and El Mizouni far more involved last season.



Anyway, hopefully Lambert might have learned some key lessons from last season. I'm happy to wait and see how the season starts before calling him out at every twist and turn (before a competitive ball has even been kicked). If however we're 2 months or so into the season and he's still repeating all the same mistakes and we're not in the mix, then it might be time to think again. However, let's see how the season starts and we can evaluate as we go forwards.



I'm not totally convinced (given how last season went) by Lambert but if the football improves and he can get us into the promotion mix then it will be time to start looking forwards instead of backwards. All I can say is if he starts playing the young guns and keeps a more settled side then I'm cautiously optimistic we can improve on last season. The question remains will he learn from the mistakes of last season or will he be too stubborn (a common trait in football managers) and go back to default settings? We shall see! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments