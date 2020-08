Colchester United 0-1 Ipswich Town - Goal

Wednesday, 19th Aug 2020 11:49 Watch Judge's well-worked goal from the second of night’s two friendlies at Colchester.

Photo: TWTD



Wooly74 added 12:04 - Aug 19

Very well worked goal, bit why can't we see that in the competitive matches boys? 0

