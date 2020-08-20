Town Confirm Stream Details for Spurs and West Ham

Thursday, 20th Aug 2020 10:55 Town have released details of the online streams for the friendlies against Tottenham at their new stadium on Saturday (3pm) and West Ham at Portman Road next Tuesday (KO 2pm). For the Spurs game, fans should purchase an Away Match Pass for £10 having completed the registration page here. The Blues will receive a percentage of revenue generated by their supporters with a dropdown box indicating which club fans support. Town have confirmed that they will be streaming the Hammers game live with five-camera coverage and commentary, priced at £10 with full details to be confirmed.

Photo: Action Images



trncbluearmy added 10:56 - Aug 20

Nice one!

Decent price to 0

Bluearmy_81 added 11:05 - Aug 20

Absolute joke... I'm having a little think how the club can fleece the fans a lil bit more 1

MrJase_79 added 11:09 - Aug 20

£10? decent price? No thank you. Even if it is a proper camera this time and has commentary that isn't ahead of the game - it's still a PSF.



Absolute fleecing. 0

Northstandveteran added 11:15 - Aug 20

It's occasions like this when I am glad the good Lord gifted me more sense than money. 1

cleggo added 11:20 - Aug 20

£10 for a stream of a pre season friendly? You are having a giraffe



Surely a ticket to the actual game wouldn’t even have cost that much 0

hoppy added 11:21 - Aug 20

To those moaning... if the games weren't behind closed doors, and a friendly against Spurs in their new ground, and a home game against West Ham was offered as a couple of pre-season friendlies... would you be getting tickets, paying for travel, probably buying drinks and food?

Nobody is forcing you to pay £10, part of which will be going to Town anyway, but you do get to see the game if you do. If it had been possible to be there, it would've cost you a lot more than that.



I don't see how in any way this can be seen as 'fleecing'? 1

ArnieM added 11:22 - Aug 20

Have to laugh at people moaning about a £10 price tag to watch WHU streaming . No such complaints about Spurs £25 for a ticket for a meaningless pre season friendly then. Now that IS a rip off. 0

