Fans to Be Admitted at Needham Market Friendly

Thursday, 20th Aug 2020 11:47

Needham Market have announced that fans will be able to attend next Tuesday’s friendly against a Town XI at Bloomfields (KO 7.45pm).

Yesterday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and the FA announced a phased return for supporters in the non-league pyramid.

The Blues will field either an U23s or U18s side against the BetVictor Southern Premier Central side, who are managed by former Town midfielder Kevin Horlock, with a game at Coggeshall also scheduled for the same night. Admission to Tuesday’s match at Bloomfields is £5.









Photo: Action Images