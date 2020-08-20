Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Fans to Be Admitted at Needham Market Friendly
Thursday, 20th Aug 2020 11:47

Needham Market have announced that fans will be able to attend next Tuesday’s friendly against a Town XI at Bloomfields (KO 7.45pm).

Yesterday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and the FA announced a phased return for supporters in the non-league pyramid.

The Blues will field either an U23s or U18s side against the BetVictor Southern Premier Central side, who are managed by former Town midfielder Kevin Horlock, with a game at Coggeshall also scheduled for the same night. Admission to Tuesday’s match at Bloomfields is £5.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020