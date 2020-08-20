Blues Linked With Former Trialist Striker

Thursday, 20th Aug 2020 13:36

Town are reported to be among a host of clubs claimed to have shown interest in Wealdstone striker and former Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis.

The 23-year-old is currently training with Charlton having netted 14 times for Wealdstone as they won the National League South last season. Addicks manager and former Blues midfielder Lee Bowyer is said to be ready to sign the Watford academy product.

However, according to The Sun, the Blues, Sunderland, Huddersfield, Oxford and Leyton Orient have all also shown interest in Lewis, who took part in Love Island in 2019.

Lewis was previously on trial with Town in April 2018 when he played for the U23s on two occasions with his contract with the Hornets coming to an end and it seems likely that any interest dates back to that stint training at Playford Road.

The Blues currently have four senior strikers - James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Freddie Sears and Oli Hawkins - as well as youngsters Ben Folami, Aaron Drinan, who scored twice at Colchester on Tuesday, Ben Morris, who recently suffered another injury blow, and Tyreece Simpson and it appears unlikely they would look for another striker, particularly an inexperienced one aged over 21 whose wages would count towards the salary cap total.





Photo: Action Images

JackSted added 13:41 - Aug 20

Banter era 0

JackSted added 13:41 - Aug 20

BlueBlood90 added 13:43 - Aug 20

Let Charlton have him... 0

CokeIsKey added 13:51 - Aug 20

Not good. Only 5 foot 9 and scored 1 goal every 3 games 3 divisions below us last season. 0

MaySixth added 13:54 - Aug 20

I have been watching Weadlstone on and off for abour 35 years now as I was born in Harrow and they were my non-league team.



Watched them a few times last season as they won the National League South.



Dennon Lewis was excellent for them last season but I do not think he is League One quality.



Nice bloke, no problem off the pitch, just not sure he is good enough based on the ten times I have seen him. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:54 - Aug 20

Think Billericay is probabaly more his style? 0

Cakeman added 13:55 - Aug 20

If we lose out on this one we could turn to Norris Cole from Coronation Street. I don’t think he has got a club. 1

multiplescoregasms added 14:10 - Aug 20

Cakeman, I also heard Nadiya Hussain from the Great British Bake Off is open to offers aswell. Please let this article be 1005 wrong. 0