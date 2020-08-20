Blues Linked With Former Trialist Striker
Thursday, 20th Aug 2020 13:36
Town are reported to be among a host of clubs claimed to have shown interest in Wealdstone striker and former Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis.
The 23-year-old is currently training with Charlton having netted 14 times for Wealdstone as they won the National League South last season. Addicks manager and former Blues midfielder Lee Bowyer is said to be ready to sign the Watford academy product.
However, according to The Sun, the Blues, Sunderland, Huddersfield, Oxford and Leyton Orient have all also shown interest in Lewis, who took part in Love Island in 2019.
Lewis was previously on trial with Town in April 2018 when he played for the U23s on two occasions with his contract with the Hornets coming to an end and it seems likely that any interest dates back to that stint training at Playford Road.
The Blues currently have four senior strikers - James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Freddie Sears and Oli Hawkins - as well as youngsters Ben Folami, Aaron Drinan, who scored twice at Colchester on Tuesday, Ben Morris, who recently suffered another injury blow, and Tyreece Simpson and it appears unlikely they would look for another striker, particularly an inexperienced one aged over 21 whose wages would count towards the salary cap total.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]