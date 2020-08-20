League One Fixtures Released at 9am on Friday

Thursday, 20th Aug 2020 18:37

Town will learn their 2020/21 League One fixtures at 9am tomorrow morning when they will be available on TWTD.

The new EFL season starts over the weekend of Saturday 12th September with games played behind closed doors.

By the time the Blues play their first league match they will already have been involved in two cup fixtures.

Town open their campaign with a Carabao Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road on Saturday 5th September with an EFL Trophy game, also expected to be at home, in midweek.

Meanwhile, right-back Barry Cotter has returned to the club having spent last week training with Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old Irishman was among those to play in Tuesday’s U23s friendly against Stowmarket at Playford Road which ended 1-1, Liam Gibbs scoring the Blues’ goal.

Elsewhere, former Town loanee Trevoh Chalobah has joined French side Lorient on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Having completed his switch, the 21-year-old paid tribute the Blues, who he was with during 2019/20, and Huddersfield where he was on loan last season.

“I want to thank Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town for welcoming me and developing me as a player in the Championship,” he said.

“These two years have been difficult physically and mentally, but I have become stronger. I wish you both the best this season and for the future. Thank you.”





Photo: TWTD