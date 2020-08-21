Town to Host Wigan Athletic on Opening Day
Friday, 21st Aug 2020 09:00
Town will start their 2020/21 League One campaign with a home game against recently-relegated and in-administration Wigan Athletic on Saturday 12th September with a visit to Bristol Rovers, the Blues' next scheduled game prior to 2019/20 being suspended and then ultimately abandoned, the following weekend.
The Blues being handed the Latics game as their opening fixture means they are set to have three home matches in the first week of the season with the Pirates at Portman Road in the Carabao Cup on Saturday 5th September and a home EFL Trophy tie with Arsenal’s U21s having been pencilled in, although not yet confirmed, on the Tuesday.
After the trip to Bristol Rovers, the first month of the League One campaign comes to an end as Town host Rochdale on Saturday 26th September.
September also features three more rounds of the Carabao Cup, round two on 15th/16th September, round three on 22nd/23rd September and round four on 29th/30th September.
October opens with a visit to the MK Dons on Saturday 3rd and then two home matches against Charlton and Accrington Stanley.
The first midweek League One game of the season follows at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday 20th October with an 8pm kick-off before the Blues visit Lincoln City on the Saturday.
Gillingham are at Portman Road on Tuesday 27th October with Crewe Alexandra, who were promoted from League Two, visiting four days later.
November starts with arguably the division’s biggest game when the Blues travel to Sunderland on Tuesday 3rd.
Ahead of Christmas, Town are at Peterborough on Saturday 19th December, then at home to Northampton, another of the promoted sides and new keeper David Cornell’s former club, on Boxing Day.
The Blues go to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday 29th December before a long trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday 2nd January for their first match of 2021.
Town are at home to Bristol Rovers in the league on Good Friday - 2nd April - with a visit to Rochdale on Easter Monday as the Blues go into the run-in.
The following Saturday the MK Dons are in Suffolk before Town visit Charlton on Saturday 17th April, then Northampton on the following Tuesday.
The Blues host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday 24th April, then are at promoted Swindon Town on Saturday 1st May with the campaign ending with Fleetwood Town at Portman Road on Saturday 8th May.
Fans might normally be looking at what midweek away trips which lie ahead, however, it appears unlikely that travelling fans will be admitted for much if not all of the campaign with the season starting behind closed doors. The EFL is working towards a limited number of fans attending games from October.
In addition to the early-season midweek journeys to Doncaster and Sunderland, the New Year visit to AFC Wimbledon and the late-season game at Northampton, the Blues face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday 1st December, Hull City away on Tuesday 23rd February and Accrington Stanley on Tuesday 2nd March.
Matches which could be subject to moves due to international call-ups are the games at home to Charlton on Saturday 10th October, the visit to Blackpool on Saturday 14th November, Swindon’s visit to Portman Road on Saturday 9th January and away at Wigan on Saturday 27th March.
Town can call for a postponement if they have three or more players selected for international duty.
Round one of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place on Saturday 7th November with the second on Saturday 28th November and the third on Saturday 9th January.
The Blues, who hadn’t played in the third tier for 62 years prior to 2019/20, will be looking to bounce back to the Championship at the second attempt after last season’s disappointing 11th-place finish.
A full list of Town’s 2020/21 fixtures can be found here.
Photo: TWTD
