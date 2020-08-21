Town to Host Wigan Athletic on Opening Day

Friday, 21st Aug 2020 09:00 Town will start their 2020/21 League One campaign with a home game against recently-relegated and in-administration Wigan Athletic on Saturday 12th September with a visit to Bristol Rovers, the Blues' next scheduled game prior to 2019/20 being suspended and then ultimately abandoned, the following weekend. The Blues being handed the Latics game as their opening fixture means they are set to have three home matches in the first week of the season with the Pirates at Portman Road in the Carabao Cup on Saturday 5th September and a home EFL Trophy tie with Arsenal’s U21s having been pencilled in, although not yet confirmed, on the Tuesday. After the trip to Bristol Rovers, the first month of the League One campaign comes to an end as Town host Rochdale on Saturday 26th September. September also features three more rounds of the Carabao Cup, round two on 15th/16th September, round three on 22nd/23rd September and round four on 29th/30th September. October opens with a visit to the MK Dons on Saturday 3rd and then two home matches against Charlton and Accrington Stanley. The first midweek League One game of the season follows at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday 20th October with an 8pm kick-off before the Blues visit Lincoln City on the Saturday. Gillingham are at Portman Road on Tuesday 27th October with Crewe Alexandra, who were promoted from League Two, visiting four days later. November starts with arguably the division’s biggest game when the Blues travel to Sunderland on Tuesday 3rd. Ahead of Christmas, Town are at Peterborough on Saturday 19th December, then at home to Northampton, another of the promoted sides and new keeper David Cornell’s former club, on Boxing Day. The Blues go to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday 29th December before a long trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday 2nd January for their first match of 2021. Town are at home to Bristol Rovers in the league on Good Friday - 2nd April - with a visit to Rochdale on Easter Monday as the Blues go into the run-in. The following Saturday the MK Dons are in Suffolk before Town visit Charlton on Saturday 17th April, then Northampton on the following Tuesday. The Blues host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday 24th April, then are at promoted Swindon Town on Saturday 1st May with the campaign ending with Fleetwood Town at Portman Road on Saturday 8th May. Fans might normally be looking at what midweek away trips which lie ahead, however, it appears unlikely that travelling fans will be admitted for much if not all of the campaign with the season starting behind closed doors. The EFL is working towards a limited number of fans attending games from October. In addition to the early-season midweek journeys to Doncaster and Sunderland, the New Year visit to AFC Wimbledon and the late-season game at Northampton, the Blues face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday 1st December, Hull City away on Tuesday 23rd February and Accrington Stanley on Tuesday 2nd March. Matches which could be subject to moves due to international call-ups are the games at home to Charlton on Saturday 10th October, the visit to Blackpool on Saturday 14th November, Swindon’s visit to Portman Road on Saturday 9th January and away at Wigan on Saturday 27th March. Town can call for a postponement if they have three or more players selected for international duty. Round one of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place on Saturday 7th November with the second on Saturday 28th November and the third on Saturday 9th January. The Blues, who hadn’t played in the third tier for 62 years prior to 2019/20, will be looking to bounce back to the Championship at the second attempt after last season’s disappointing 11th-place finish. A full list of Town’s 2020/21 fixtures can be found here.

Photo: TWTD



Steve_M added 09:02 - Aug 21

It really isn't the same seeing fixtures without being able to think about going to matches. Hopefully we can get to watch some live football at some point this year. 4

BlueArrow added 09:19 - Aug 21

Nice planning again by the EFL nearly all the long haul games on a Tuesday night. If they let fans in not very fair for the travelling support if they have work next day.. Being retired I expect I will be having a lot of sleep in Wednesdays. 0

Len_Brennan added 09:22 - Aug 21

Good time to play Wigan I suppose, they should get better as the season goes on & they adjust to their circumstances.

Also, I'm looking at the 3rd of October as the first chance to attend a game; social distancing is not going to be a problem at Stadium MK! 1

Fixed_It added 09:23 - Aug 21

Really hope we don't call off games due to Internationals. We have a big enough squad to cope, and it will give opportunities for some of our fringe players. Surely this is one thing PL will have learnt from last season. 1

rickw added 09:24 - Aug 21

Hopefully this will be the best time to play Wigan, after losing most of their players and only having a caretaker manager 0

bluerico added 09:24 - Aug 21

Wigan were a mid table Championship team prior to the points deduction and will be a tough test for Town. On paper we still have a squad capable of doing very well in this league. The players need to consistently perform throughout the season. 1

Nobbysnuts added 09:24 - Aug 21

If Wigan don't sort themselves out this game is in serious danger of not even going ahead...... 0

Pencilpete added 09:28 - Aug 21

Can't wait to lose all our home games 1-0 without managing a shot on target again -4

ArnieM added 09:41 - Aug 21

Gilesy added 09:42 - Aug 21

It could be a very tough start to the season as we'd be effectively playing a mid-table Championship team. Lots of ifs and buts with Wigan though. 0

Skip73 added 09:46 - Aug 21

You can bet your life matches will be postponed because of internationals. I very much doubt that lesson has been learned from last season. Too many other excuses have been used. 0

MurcianITCC added 09:54 - Aug 21

Yep..just checked MK game too as I'm now in Northamptonshire ....and the "local derby(ish)" games at Peterborough and Northampton..

Pencilpete added 10:13 - Aug 21

mark me down as much you like - this is the same group of wasters who folded like a cheap pack of cards and let us and the whole club down last season - 11th in League One is an insult to the badge - you lot might think it's OK to forget it as the players do but i don't accept abject failure as readily as you clearly do.



I'll keep talking about it because we as a club should be f*cking ashamed of it and the reading about it, hearing about it and the pain i feel just from thinking about it should drive them on to make sure they NEVER put a string of sh1t show performances together like that ever again.



It should hurt, it should REALLY hurt - but it doesn't and that my friends is the problem 0

