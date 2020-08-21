Nothing to Report at the Minute - Dundee United Boss on Norwood Link
Friday, 21st Aug 2020 10:29
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon said there is “nothing to report on anything at the minute” when asked about his loan interest in Blues striker James Norwood, who played for him at his former club Tranmere Rovers.
TWTD reported that the Terrors were keen on Norwood and defender Toto Nsiala last month, with stories in Scotland earlier this week indicating that the Scottish Premiership side were working on a loan deal for the 29-year-old frontman, who joined the Blues from Tranmere on a free transfer last summer.
Asked about that interest in Norwood, Mellon responded without mentioning the striker by name.
“We wouldn’t speak about anybody’s players until we had something to speak about,” he told the Dundee Courier.
“We are trying to recruit honestly and it is an ongoing thing for us. If we believe there is someone who will come in and make us better we would try to do that but I would never speak about somebody else’s player – I wouldn’t do that.
“I would wait until it was respectful to them because I would expect them to be that way with us.
“So there is nothing to report on anything at the minute. We are not at a stage where I can say: ‘There’s somebody here and he’s getting a medical'. There is nothing close to that at the moment.”
Quizzed on whether anyone would be signed before tomorrow’s home game with Celtic, he added: “Listen, who knows? These things can happen overnight. These things can take a long time. These things might never happen.
“Until there is somebody here in the building then I don’t have anything I can help you with or report on. There is nothing imminent.”
Norwood, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, netted 11 times in 2019/20, despite being hampered by a groin injury for much of the campaign.
Town are not looking to offload Norwood this summer, while it's likely the Scottish Premiership side would struggle to cover his Portman Road wages.
Additionally, given the constraints of the League One salary cap, if Norwood were to move on Town would find it difficult to bring in another striker of a similar standard.
Norwood didn’t feature in the Blues’ friendlies at Colchester on Tuesday as he is continuing the rehabilitation from the groin operation he underwent in February. It’s unlikely he will be involved at Tottenham tomorrow but he may play some part when West Ham visit Portman Road on Tuesday.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]